Parkview Health System will join UCHealth in 2023, and UCHealth plans to inject $200 million into the system over the next few years. The two health systems announced the plans in a news release Oct. 11. The $200 million investment in Parkview, which has hospitals and clinics in Pueblo, Cañon City and Colorado City, includes a $5 million donation to the Parkview Foundation to create a fund for patients, the Pueblo community and Parkview Medical Center, the system’s hospital.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO