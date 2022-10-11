The Washington Commanders will look to get their season back on track on Thursday when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Washington (1-4) has lost four straight games after their season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and pressure is on coach Ron Rivera as time may be ticking. Just within the last week, he said the difference between Washington and the rest of the NFC East is the quarterback, which is no ringing endorsement for Carson Wentz. Might we see Taylor Heinecke before long?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO