Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Washington Commanders visit Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football
The Washington Commanders will look to get their season back on track on Thursday when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Washington (1-4) has lost four straight games after their season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and pressure is on coach Ron Rivera as time may be ticking. Just within the last week, he said the difference between Washington and the rest of the NFC East is the quarterback, which is no ringing endorsement for Carson Wentz. Might we see Taylor Heinecke before long?
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game
Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Looking At Former First Team All-Big Ten Player Before Week 6 game
The Chicago Bears might be in the market for a punter. The Chicago Bears added important value to their special teams in the draft. General manager Ryan Poles used critical draft capital in the third round with return specialist Velus Jones Jr. and the seventh round with punter Trenton Gill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Advice to Ayo Dosunmu on Starting PG Role
Dosunmu leaning on Ball for advice on starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu calls Lonzo Ball one of his good friends on the Chicago Bulls, a key figure in his rookie transition from college to the NBA. "A lot of the times on road trips...
IHSA football rankings going into week 8
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan names Ayo Dosunmu full-time starting point guard
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan names Ayo Dosunmu full-time starting point guard, praising his hard work and dedication.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Darnell Mooney vs. Commanders? Fantasy Outlook for Bears Wide Receiver
Are you ready for some Thursday Night Football? Fantasy football may not have as much invested into the showdown between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, but we have you covered for all the fantasy angles of every matchup each week. Let’s dive into whether you should start Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney against the Commanders.
Where Do Chicago Bears Land in Week 6 NFL National Power Rankings?
Where do Bears land in Week 6 power rankings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The national spotlight is back on the Bears with Week 6 power rankings. The team fought back from an 18-point deficit with a 19-point answer but lost after Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped of the ball on the game's final drive.
NFL
Commanders QB Carson Wentz will start vs. Bears despite battling biceps tendon strain
Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will start Thursday night's game against the Bears, despite dealing with a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder that raised questions about his availability on a short week, per sources. Wentz is sore and not 100 percent, sources say. It was unclear early in the...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Predictions for Commanders vs. Bears, Week 6
Is this the week the Washington Commanders [1-4] snap their losing streak? The Commanders came close in a 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday, but a Carson Wentz pass was intercepted at the goal line to break the hearts of Washington fans. Next up for the Commanders is the...
Chicago Blackhawks: Game one went exactly how you’d think
The Chicago Blackhawks were in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche in game one of the 2022-23 season. There are low expectations on this team going in and they showed everyone why in game number one. It went as you’d expect. Most teams in the league are better...
This Bulls-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Families are complicated. Sometimes, they fight – and usually, they can get over it. In some ways, an NBA team is like a family. On the other hand, they can’t always. Families, as sad as it may be, sometimes split apart. Some differences are irreconcilable. If you try to resolve your issues and can’t, sometimes, it’s best for everyone to part ways.
NBA・
Comments / 1