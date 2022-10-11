ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Washington Commanders visit Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football

The Washington Commanders will look to get their season back on track on Thursday when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Washington (1-4) has lost four straight games after their season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and pressure is on coach Ron Rivera as time may be ticking. Just within the last week, he said the difference between Washington and the rest of the NFC East is the quarterback, which is no ringing endorsement for Carson Wentz. Might we see Taylor Heinecke before long?
Yardbarker

Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game

Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IHSA football rankings going into week 8

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The latest high school football rankings have been released for Illinois. Here is a look at how our Rockford area teams rate this week. Class 7ANo teams listed Class 6A#7 Belvidere North (7-0) last week #8 Class 5A#2 Sycamore (7-0) last week #2#7 Sterling (6-1) last week #8#9 Boylan (6-1) last week #9 […]
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to 'Dominate' NFL

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
profootballnetwork.com

Should You Start Darnell Mooney vs. Commanders? Fantasy Outlook for Bears Wide Receiver

Are you ready for some Thursday Night Football? Fantasy football may not have as much invested into the showdown between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, but we have you covered for all the fantasy angles of every matchup each week. Let’s dive into whether you should start Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney against the Commanders.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Families are complicated. Sometimes, they fight – and usually, they can get over it. In some ways, an NBA team is like a family. On the other hand, they can’t always. Families, as sad as it may be, sometimes split apart. Some differences are irreconcilable. If you try to resolve your issues and can’t, sometimes, it’s best for everyone to part ways.
