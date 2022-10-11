ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 mod turns you into a real Edgerunners cyberpsycho

By Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TupR7_0iVCjcND00

In the Cyberpunk universe, you can definitely have too much of a good thing. It may seem like a great idea to give yourself cybernetically enhanced vision, leg implants that let you double-jump, retractable blades that pop out of your arms, and any number of other body-enhancing bits of cyberware, but replacing your human parts with machinery comes with a downside: the gradual loss of your humanity and a chance of developing cyberpsychosis, a mental disorder with symptoms that include loss of empathy, impulsive outbursts, and extreme violence.

In the Cyberpunk tabletop game, a player's humanity is governed by an empathy stat, which drops each time a new cyberware implant is installed and can eventually lead to cyberpsychosis, at which point the player's character is controlled by the GM. Cyberpsychosis is also heavily featured in the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series on Netflix, as several characters grapple with the affliction.

In Cyberpunk 2077, though, the condition isn't particularly well-explored. There are a series of missions to track down and neutralize cyberpsychos running amok in Night City, but these mostly boil down to some brief investigative activities that lead to boss fights against powerful and unhinged enemies. Now there's a way to go a bit deeper into the concept with your own character.

As spotted by GamesRadar , prolific Cyberpunk 2077 modder djkovrik has created the Wannbe Edgerunner mod, which will let you play CD Projekt's RPG with a more lore-based approach to cyberpsychosis. It adds a new humanity system to the game, bringing it more in line with the TTRPG and Cyberpunk Edgerunners, and the effects of cyberpsychosis will kick in when your humanity drops too low.

It's not just adding new cyberware to your body that will cause a drop in your humanity score. Committing murders will also cause your humanity to drop, functioning a bit like a morality system. Using certain operating systems will also lower your humanity score, like Berserk, which when activated gives you attack buffs for melee and projectile weapons, and Sandevistan (also featured in the anime series) which buffs blade attacks. In other words, if you plug in some cyberware and go rampaging around the city murdering innocent people with special attacks, you're gonna become the cyberpsycho you're already acting like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ET3p_0iVCjcND00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Side-effects of cyberpsychosis start off pretty mildly, introducing some minor visual glitches and a debuff to your critical damage modifier that can be cured by getting some sleep. Symptoms get more severe, however, with more extreme visual glitches and another debuff to critical hit chance. When you go full cyberpsycho you'll become more powerful with buffs to your speed, armor, and health regeneration, but your vision will be swamped with glitches and cops will automatically be dispatched to your location.

It's not all bad news. Buying higher quality cyberware won't have as big a cost on your humanity as buying cruddy junk parts and cramming them into your body. You can also offset your plummeting humanity with an injection of neuroblockers, as seen in the anime series. They're available to buy at ripperdocs, and using these injections will remove cyberpsychosis side-effects and freeze the loss of humanity points while the meds are active.

It sounds like an interesting system to add to Cyberpunk 2077. It'll definitely give you pause when you're thinking about going ham on a bunch of civilians, and it'll give you some new choices to mull over when you're considering what cyberware you want to bolt onto your bod. You'll find the Wannabe Edgerunner mod at Nexus Mods .

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’: Is Just a Small Taste of the Power of Anime

Anime is mainstream, and it has the potential to breathe new life into any new or existing property, even if the initial launch of that property was disastrous. One month after the release of Netflix’s new anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, its big brother video game Cyberpunk 2077, released in 2020 and starring Keanu Reeves, now has more concurrent players than it had when it first debuted. The Cyberpunk brand, thanks to troubled production from developer CD Projekt Red, was sullied upon arrival thanks to its buggy introduction. It was so bad on PlayStation 4 upon release that they had to pull physical copies until the studio patched out its most prominent issues.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Cyberpunk 2077 keeps Crashing or Flatlining on PC

If Cyberpunk 2077 keeps crashing or flatlining on your Windows 11/10 PC, this post will help you resolve the issue. Cyberpunk 2077 is an action role-playing video game by CD Projekt Red. Millions of gaming enthusiasts love playing it. However, many users have reported facing several performance issues in the game. For some users, the game keeps crashing on startup or in the middle of gameplay. At the same time, many affected users said that the game gets frozen in the middle and becomes unplayable.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexus Mods#Video Game#Edgerunners#Gm#Projekt
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
komando.com

Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?

Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
Netflix
Elite Daily

Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October

This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
TV SERIES
IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

12K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy