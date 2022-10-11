Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Makes Lineup Adjustment Ahead Of Game Three Of ALDS, Arias To Get Start
Gabriel Arias will get his first postseason start for Cleveland at first base. The Guardians are tied with New York in the American League Division Series.
BT rips Yankee fans that booed Aaron Judge: 'Absolutely pathetic'
Boos could be heard in the Bronx after Aaron Judge’s fourth strikeout on Friday, and Brandon Tierney says it was “absolutely pathetic” for fans to do that.
