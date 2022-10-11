Brendan Fraser, 53, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance At ‘The Whale’ UK Premiere

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser, 53, attended the BFI London Film Festival alongside his partner, Jeanne Moore, on Oct. 11. The two are not often spotted together, so it makes this appearance all the more special! Brendan took to the red carpet wearing a classic black and white suit for the premiere of his upcoming movie, The Whale. While his look was more classic, Jeanne opted for a glamorous plunging floor-length gown. His partner stunned in the royal blue-toned sleeveless dress that also featured flowers and sequined embellishments.

Brendan Fraser & his partner, Jeanne Moore, at the premiere of ‘The Whale’ in London. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

This is the second red carpet appearance for Jeanne, who was spotted supporting her man at the Venice Film Festival just last month. During the Sept. premiere of the new movie, The Mummy actor also opted for a similar look in a classic black suit. His new lady wore a black silk gown and silver stilettos for the occasion.

His London red carpet appearance comes one month after the 53-year-old received a standing ovation for his performance in the Darren Aronofsky project. Brendan was moved to tears as he received applause from his peers for his first leading role in a movie since the 2013 film, Breakout. And when he spoke to Unilad in 2021, the actor was confident that the movie would wow audiences.

Brendan Fraser stars in the movie ‘The Whale’, which premieres in the US on Dec. 9. (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

“It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before,” he, told the outlet. “The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy … I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression.” Brendan’s prediction was right, as The Whale has now generated Oscar buzz, according to The Independent.

Although the father-of-three took a break from acting, he is now making an exciting comeback. At the London premiere of the film, Brendan received another standing ovation from the crowd, and he even hopped on the stage to take a bow! One viewer wrote via Twitter, “I was so honoured to witness this too!”, while another chimed in, “the way this was the first ever standing ovation at London Film Festival i’ve ever seen and it lasted 5 minutes… deserved. so happy for him.” The Whale, which also stars Sadie Sink, is set to premiere in the United States on Dec. 9.