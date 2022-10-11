ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 23: ‘It’s Time For Me To Step Away’

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Blake Shelton, 45, will be leaving The Voice after its 23rd season, which airs in 2023. He announced the news via NBC’s press release and a statement he shared on his Instagram page on Oct. 11. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” he wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

“It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week,” he continued, showing his gratitude. “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22aPH5_0iVChPmE00
Blake Shelton is leaving ‘The Voice’ after an incredible 23 seasons on the show (Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Blake is the last remaining original judge on The Voice, which debuted with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green also as judges and Carson Daly as the host in 2011. Blake has the most wins out of any judges, with eight victories under his belt.

As he mentioned, Blake made lifelong friendships and even found his life partner while on The Voice. In 2021, when the show celebrated its 10-year anniversary and before he married the 53-year-old “Rich Girl” singer, Blake confirmed that the best thing to come from the show was meeting the love of his life. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that’s happened to you since you’ve been on The Voice?’” Blake recalled on the 10th-anniversary special episode. “That’s a no brainer, right? I met my fiancée here!”

Blake also formed a brotherly bond with Adam Levine of Maroon 5 on the show, which fans came to adore. After Adam’s departure after Season 16, Blake admitted it was “strange” not having his pal at the judges’ panel in a conversation with People in Sept. 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PiTAe_0iVChPmE00
The original cast of ‘The Voice’, from left to right, is Carson Daly, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Blake Shelton (Photo: Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

However, he also said having his then-girlfriend Gwen there, who had been an on-and-off judge on the show for years, was a major help. “Having her there, selfishly for me, made me happy, and I think it kind of saved the show with Adam going away,” he said in a press conference in Aug. 2019. “Because there’s no way around it: It sucks not having Adam there. I mean, he’s just a major part of that show. He added facetiously, “And my favorite person to kick in the nuts.”

Blake will be joined by Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and returning coach Kelly Clarkson for his last round on the show.

“I’m thrilled to join ‘The Voice’ as a coach for the next season,” Chance, 29, said in the press release. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.” The second new coach, Niall, 29, said, “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Niall Horan
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Voice#Nbc#Carson Lsb Daly
Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Admits She Once Thought Blake Shelton’s Southern Accent Was ‘Fake’

While the love between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani of The Voice is real, there was one time when Stefani thought this was “fake.” What in the world could it be? Well, Stefani is married to a guy who has a Southern accent. She kind of didn’t believe that was his real voice for a period of time. But alas, that’s just the way Shelton talks. Stefani eventually got used to it. Heck, she probably finds it quite attractive and becoming these days.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’

New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
248K+
Followers
22K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy