Claremore, OK

News On 6

Watch: 'Vintage Market Days' Coming To Creek County

More than 100 merchants are setting up shop with all kinds of unique items for Vintage Market Days in Kellyville. The event kicks off on Friday at the Creek County Fairgrounds. It is one of 60 similar events in 25 states this season supporting small businesses and local merchants around...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Watch: Tulsa Zoo Prepares For Annual 'HallowZOOeen' Event

Spooky season is here and in two weeks, the Tulsa Zoo will welcome guests for its annual event, HallowZOOeen. The Tulsa Zoo is gearing up for its annual family-friendly event, HallowZOOeen. "Anyone from age two to 92 can attend and have a great time,” said Monica Ericson-Simmons, Tulsa Zoo Director...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Jenks To Install Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier At Veterans Park

The City of Jenks is installing special plaques to honor those who have served the country. A Tomb of the Unknown Solder will soon be installed at Veterans Park in Jenks. The city will install four monuments. Two will be blank, one will have a "never forget" garden plaque, and the other will have markers commemorating the event.
JENKS, OK
News On 6

Utica Square Oktoberfest Event Raises Money For Local Nonprofit

It's time to dust off the lederhosen because Steins in the Square returns Friday to Utica Square. The festival is in its second year and local food vendors like Dustan Grigg are busy setting up. "It's so fun. Last year was the first year and we really wanted to come...
TULSA, OK
KLAW 101

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Lori Fullbright Details Ben Montgomery Cold Case

Only one murder in Tulsa remains unsolved from 2019. Ben Montgomery was shot and killed in his apartment and no one has been arrested yet. News On 6 anchor Lori Fullbright has been working on an Oklahoma's Own Original Report on this case, which airs tonight at 9 and 10 p.m.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

City celebrates 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Car Dealership Owner Says Thieves Stole 3 Cars & Keys To 40 Others

A Tulsa car dealership owner said he couldn’t believe it when someone stole a car from his driveway, drove it to his dealership and stole two more cars from the lot. The owner of Second Generation Motor Company said he had left the keys to all 40 of his cars inside the vehicle and this is the one time he decided to park in his driveway instead of his garage.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
News On 6

Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery

The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
TULSA, OK

