wvik.org
Mommsen vs. Pence: The Race for an Iowa House Seat that Covers 3 Counties
State Representative Norlin Mommsen is running for his fifth term in the Iowa House. And the new 70th District includes the northern part of Scott County, central Clinton County, and a small part of Jackson County. Mommsen, a Republican and farmer from DeWitt, says if reelected, he'll continue working on...
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Public Measure 1 would eliminate ‘current and future common-sense gun laws’
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks was blunt in his assessment of Public Measure 1, which would amend the Iowa Constitution in a way that would stop most attempts to regulate guns in the state. “This amendment is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Maybanks said at a news conference on Tuesday...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise
"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa candidates spar on debate stage month before election
The bombing of a bridge that connects Russia to Crimea led to an escalation of Russian aggression, including a barrage of missile assaults in civilian areas. On this politics day, River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses the current state of the war in Ukraine with Iowa State University political science Professor Jonathan Hassid and University of Northern Iowa political science Professor Donna Hoffman. A month ahead of the 2022 midterm election, they also discuss Iowa candidates, a number of whom have appeared in recent debates.
Iowa’s ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ named for 2022
WAUKON, Iowa – A small northeast Iowa town is home to Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon the winner of its annual contest Friday. Lid’s took the top spot out of 449 establishments that were nominated. Dan and Kelly Liddiard opened Lid’s […]
Iowa residents to vote on adding gun rights amendment to state constitution
Iowa would have some of the most extensive gun rights guarantees in the nation under a constitutional amendment for voters to decide on Nov. 8. Why it matters: A "yes" vote would mean all gun restrictions under the Iowa amendment would be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest legal hurdle for legislation to clear if challenged in court.
mystar106.com
AG candidate Bird says she has support from 73 county sheriffs, including five Democrats
MASON CITY — The Republican challenger in the Iowa Attorney General’s race says she’s now landed the support of 73 county sheriffs across the state, including five Democrats. The latest three sheriffs to show their support, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals, Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney
Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
Daily Iowan
The facts about Iowa’s 2nd District congressional candidates and abortion
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson and state Sen. Liz Mathis have accused each other on Twitter and in campaign commercials of lying about each other’s views on abortion.
iowapublicradio.org
All of Iowa faces abnormally dry or drought conditions
The Iowa Drought Monitor shows the entire state under abnormally dry or drought conditions. The last time dry conditions were so pervasive was more than nine years ago, in 2013. Dry conditions have been a struggle for most of the year, with impacted areas fluctuating across the state. But, the...
kscj.com
IOWA BOTTLE BILL CHANGES ONE STEP CLOSER
THE PROCESS FOR CHANGING IOWA’S BOTTLE AND CAN DEPOSIT LAW IS ENTERING THE FINAL STEPS AFTER THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION COMMISSION GAVE ITS INITIAL APPROVAL TO THE RULES. D-N-R LAND QUALITY BUREAU CHIEF AMIE DAVIDSON SAYS THE RULES NOW GET ONE MORE EDITORIAL REVIEW. BOT1 OC….ON THEM :14. THE...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
State audit finds several Iowa counties gave temporary election officials unauthorized pay raises in 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has released a report detailing unauthorized pay raises given to temporary election officials in several Iowa counties during in 2020 elections. According to the report, Sand's office found that multiple counties, including Scott County, used Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds...
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections
The state of Iowa is planning to dramatically scale back the routine inspection of some food-service establishments by making only one onsite inspection up to every five years. Currently, many Iowa restaurants are subjected to at least one routine inspection every three years. They are also inspected in response to complaints or changes in ownership. […] The post Iowa to dramatically cut back on some restaurant inspections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 News Now
Iowa to receive $96M in federal aid for small businesses, entrepreneurs
WASHINGTON (IOWA CAPITAL DISPATCH) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states, including Iowa, will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in their...
iowapublicradio.org
Exploring identity, friendship, racism and breakdancing in Iowa
The Talk of Iowa book club has been reading We Heard it When We Were Young, Chuy Renteria's coming-of-age memoir about growing up in West Liberty, Iowa — the first majority-Latino town in the state. Located about 30 miles east of Iowa City, West Liberty is a thriving community that has gotten a lot of attention over the years for embracing diversity in its schools and elsewhere. When Renteria was growing up, the community was going through a sometimes difficult evolution. He writes about the challenges he and other first-generation or immigrant kids encountered at that specific time, as well as the gulf between him and his parents, who came to the United States from Mexico.
