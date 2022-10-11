ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

uscannenbergmedia.com

The Los Angeles Unified School District Approved Four Acceleration Days

LAUSD announced a revised plan for an expanded school year, following the labor negotiations with the union United Teachers Los Angeles. The approved plan will allow teachers the option to hold classes for an extra four days of the academic year, two at the beginning of winter break, and two at the beginning of spring break.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

LA Skins Fest presents Native American Short Film Showcase

On Monday night, USC worked in conjunction with LA Skins Fest, an organization dedicated to amplifying Native American voices in the film industry, to highlight Native American filmmakers. The six films featured were “My First Native American Boyfriend,” directed by Joey Clift; “Your Name Isn’t English,” directed by Tazbah Rose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Big Ten Breakdown: Introducing NIL

Name, image and likeness: an athlete’s ability to make money off their brand. How does it affect USC student-athletes?. You know the saying, “money makes the world go round?” It applies to the college football landscape now more than ever. Ever since the introduction of NIL into college sports, more and more athletes have been using it to finally legally make money from their athletic involvement. However, recruiting and the newly popular transfer portal have unearthed an even greater market for players to earn profits and also prompted a new type of NIL.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Homelessness remains a key issue in West L.A.

Lidia Garcia has worked as a cashier at the Bargain Fair on Beverly Boulevard for two years. Recently, the store owners were told by the landlord that the building will be torn down for redevelopment, forcing them to look for another place. “It’s because of the same thing, the homelessness,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Remembering beloved radio host Art Laboe

The L.A. radio community lost one of its icons a few days ago with the passing DJ Art Laboe. As one of the first radio DJs to play Black music in California, Laboe played a pivotal part in introducing his audience to a new style of music. Mia Thompson has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

From Art Laboe to protests at LA City Hall

On today’s show, we remember the life of beloved radio host Art Laboe, protesters take on City Hall to call for the resignation of racist council members, a look into USC football’s incredible start of the season. All of that and more on today’s ‘From Where We Are’.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Revival of USC Football

Miracles come in all different forms, and for U-S-C football fans, it came in the form of Lincoln Riley, and several star players. With a vast improvement from last season’s performance, the Trojans have kept their undefeated streak after last Saturday’s game against Washington State. Nia Harris has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC looks to strengthen run game ahead of matchup against Utah

With the addition of new head coach Lincoln Riley last November, USC made it clear that it has every intention of returning to national prominence. The Trojans’ efforts in the first half of this season have echoed that sentiment; for the first time since 2006, they’ve started the season with six consecutive victories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Staying in town for fall break? We’ve got you covered.

If you aren’t leaving Los Angeles for the long weekend, get out of the USC bubble with these outdoor activities. Parker Mesa Overlook via Los Liones Trail ($) The Los Liones Trail in the Santa Monica mountains is the perfect place to unwind this fall break. The trail leads to the Parker Mesa Overlook, and a beautiful view of the Santa Monica Bay and Pacific Ocean.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Unhoused issue at the heart of the race for the 11th district City Council

Stroll down the Venice canals and you’ll see embers, ashes, blackened wood and smell the remains of a fresh fire. Under your eyes, three houses are burned to the ground. Residents who have seen the unhoused crisis grow over the years said they suspect unhoused people are responsible for the fire, but authorities are still investigating the origin of the blaze.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

New Metro K Line opens in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Metro opened a new $2.1 billion dollar metro line in South Los Angeles on October 7 with eight stations: Expo/Crenshaw, Martin Luther King Jr., Leimert Park, Hyde Park, Fairview Heights, Downtown Inglewood, Westchester/Veterans and Aviation/Century. Previously the line was known as the Crenshaw/LAX line, the K Line extends...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

From Indigenous Peoples’ Day to the L.A. City Council scandal

On today’s show, we hear from Indigenous students about how they’re celebrating Indigenous People’s Day, the president of the L.A. City Council is called out for racist remarks revealed in leaked audio, students share their voting plans for the midterm elections and a conversation with political expert Kamy Akhavan. All that and more, “From Where We Are.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Nury Martínez resigns as L.A. City Council president

Behind closed doors lies uncomfortable -- and sometimes scandalous -- truths. A leaked audio recording of L.A. City Council President Nury Martínez, with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President, Ron Herrera, revealed racist and crude sentiments. The recording was made about a year ago, but was posted to Reddit and then reported by the L.A. Times yesterday. The group was discussing redrawing council district boundaries and which groups would maintain power and influence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Protesters get vocal amidst racist remarks from City Council Officials

Protesters are taking to the streets outside of L-A city hall today in light of the leaked, racist recordings involving three city council members. With the involved council members yet to resign, they face pressure from both the public and the White House to step down. Annenberg reporter Mya Mariey Vinnett went downtown today to speak with protesters about the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA

