Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com
‘It’s our month’: USC’s Noche de Cultura Closes Latinx Heritage Month
After a month of events designed to honor and educate about Latinx people and culture, a large crowd gathered in a quad at USC on Wednesday for a celebration to cap off Latinx Heritage Month. The event, called Noche de Cultura, featured music, food and speeches by USC President Carol...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Los Angeles Unified School District Approved Four Acceleration Days
LAUSD announced a revised plan for an expanded school year, following the labor negotiations with the union United Teachers Los Angeles. The approved plan will allow teachers the option to hold classes for an extra four days of the academic year, two at the beginning of winter break, and two at the beginning of spring break.
uscannenbergmedia.com
LA Skins Fest presents Native American Short Film Showcase
On Monday night, USC worked in conjunction with LA Skins Fest, an organization dedicated to amplifying Native American voices in the film industry, to highlight Native American filmmakers. The six films featured were “My First Native American Boyfriend,” directed by Joey Clift; “Your Name Isn’t English,” directed by Tazbah Rose...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Bass and Caruso criticize city leadership in final mayoral debate before election
Karen Bass and Rick Caruso clashed in the final debate in the Los Angeles mayoral race Tuesday night, trading barbs as they criticized each others’ track record on hot-button issues and ability to lead the city. Both candidates criticized the current leadership in L.A., with Caruso claiming that “the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Big Ten Breakdown: Introducing NIL
Name, image and likeness: an athlete’s ability to make money off their brand. How does it affect USC student-athletes?. You know the saying, “money makes the world go round?” It applies to the college football landscape now more than ever. Ever since the introduction of NIL into college sports, more and more athletes have been using it to finally legally make money from their athletic involvement. However, recruiting and the newly popular transfer portal have unearthed an even greater market for players to earn profits and also prompted a new type of NIL.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Art installation pays homage to Mexican women who were sterilized without consent at L.A. County-USC hospital
That was the question Los Angeles-based artist Phung Huyhn had to consider when she embarked on a journey to create “Sobrevivir,” an installation at L.A. County-USC Medical Center. Commissioned by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2018, “Sobrevivir” (To Remain Alive), aims to publicly apologize and...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Homelessness remains a key issue in West L.A.
Lidia Garcia has worked as a cashier at the Bargain Fair on Beverly Boulevard for two years. Recently, the store owners were told by the landlord that the building will be torn down for redevelopment, forcing them to look for another place. “It’s because of the same thing, the homelessness,...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Remembering beloved radio host Art Laboe
The L.A. radio community lost one of its icons a few days ago with the passing DJ Art Laboe. As one of the first radio DJs to play Black music in California, Laboe played a pivotal part in introducing his audience to a new style of music. Mia Thompson has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
uscannenbergmedia.com
From Art Laboe to protests at LA City Hall
On today’s show, we remember the life of beloved radio host Art Laboe, protesters take on City Hall to call for the resignation of racist council members, a look into USC football’s incredible start of the season. All of that and more on today’s ‘From Where We Are’.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Revival of USC Football
Miracles come in all different forms, and for U-S-C football fans, it came in the form of Lincoln Riley, and several star players. With a vast improvement from last season’s performance, the Trojans have kept their undefeated streak after last Saturday’s game against Washington State. Nia Harris has...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC looks to strengthen run game ahead of matchup against Utah
With the addition of new head coach Lincoln Riley last November, USC made it clear that it has every intention of returning to national prominence. The Trojans’ efforts in the first half of this season have echoed that sentiment; for the first time since 2006, they’ve started the season with six consecutive victories.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Staying in town for fall break? We’ve got you covered.
If you aren’t leaving Los Angeles for the long weekend, get out of the USC bubble with these outdoor activities. Parker Mesa Overlook via Los Liones Trail ($) The Los Liones Trail in the Santa Monica mountains is the perfect place to unwind this fall break. The trail leads to the Parker Mesa Overlook, and a beautiful view of the Santa Monica Bay and Pacific Ocean.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uscannenbergmedia.com
South L.A. community reacts to Nury Martinez’s resignation after racist comments surface
Members of the USC and South Los Angeles community shared their reactions following Nury Martinez’s resignation from her role as President of L.A. City Council after a racist-fueled audio recording from October 2021 was released on Sunday. As president of Los Angeles Council District 6, Martinez was responsible for...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Unhoused issue at the heart of the race for the 11th district City Council
Stroll down the Venice canals and you’ll see embers, ashes, blackened wood and smell the remains of a fresh fire. Under your eyes, three houses are burned to the ground. Residents who have seen the unhoused crisis grow over the years said they suspect unhoused people are responsible for the fire, but authorities are still investigating the origin of the blaze.
uscannenbergmedia.com
New Metro K Line opens in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles Metro opened a new $2.1 billion dollar metro line in South Los Angeles on October 7 with eight stations: Expo/Crenshaw, Martin Luther King Jr., Leimert Park, Hyde Park, Fairview Heights, Downtown Inglewood, Westchester/Veterans and Aviation/Century. Previously the line was known as the Crenshaw/LAX line, the K Line extends...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Aftermath of L.A. City Council tapes: What does this mean for the 2022 midterm elections?
The Los Angeles political landscape has been shaken up following a leaked audio file containing racist remarks. Nury Martinez resigned as president of the L.A. City Council on Monday, and announced a leave of absence from the council on Tuesday. Ron Herrera stepped down from his role as a top labor leader.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Civic leaders call for Nury Martinez to resign from L.A. City Council following leaked audio recording
Nury Martinez steps down as president of L.A. City Council following a leaked audio recording revealing her making racist comments. We spoke to a law professor about California’s privacy and recording laws. L.A. celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day, but Native students at USC and UCLA say the city needs to...
uscannenbergmedia.com
From Indigenous Peoples’ Day to the L.A. City Council scandal
On today’s show, we hear from Indigenous students about how they’re celebrating Indigenous People’s Day, the president of the L.A. City Council is called out for racist remarks revealed in leaked audio, students share their voting plans for the midterm elections and a conversation with political expert Kamy Akhavan. All that and more, “From Where We Are.”
uscannenbergmedia.com
Nury Martínez resigns as L.A. City Council president
Behind closed doors lies uncomfortable -- and sometimes scandalous -- truths. A leaked audio recording of L.A. City Council President Nury Martínez, with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President, Ron Herrera, revealed racist and crude sentiments. The recording was made about a year ago, but was posted to Reddit and then reported by the L.A. Times yesterday. The group was discussing redrawing council district boundaries and which groups would maintain power and influence.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Protesters get vocal amidst racist remarks from City Council Officials
Protesters are taking to the streets outside of L-A city hall today in light of the leaked, racist recordings involving three city council members. With the involved council members yet to resign, they face pressure from both the public and the White House to step down. Annenberg reporter Mya Mariey Vinnett went downtown today to speak with protesters about the situation.
Comments / 0