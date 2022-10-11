Finally, a Support Pokémon has indeed arrived in Pokémon Unite MOBA. After the game had officially announced Clefable‘s arrival on the roster, it was only a wait of a few weeks before its arrival. The Fairy-type Pokémon from Generation I has finally made its way into Pokémon Unite. Those with access to the Public Test Server, have already tried and showed mixed reactions over the Pokémon. In the game, it is a Melee-type Special attacker with Novice level difficulty of control. This guide will take a closer look at the best battle items and abilities, including tips and tricks to play Clefable and its previous form Clefairy in Pokémon Unite.

