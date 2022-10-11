Houston, we do NOT have a problem! Yordan Alvarez seals unbelievable 8-7 comeback victory for the Astros with a walk-off home run to avoid an upset loss to the Seattle Mariners in Game One

The Houston Astros pulled off a miraculous, clutch victory in Game One against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday night.

The Astros were losing 7-5 in the ninth inning with two on, two outs, when Yordan Alvarez stepped into the box.

He faced Mariners' Robbie Ray, who had entered to face the All-Star designated hitter.

Ray threw two pitches and on the second Alvarez hit a walk-off home run to clinch the win.

Alvarez's three-run home run solidified the Houston Astros' first lead of the contest and a walk-off victory to set the tone in Game 1 of the series.

The Astros celebrate their 8-7 walk-off victory against the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of ALDS

Alvarez celebrated with his Cuban family after hitting a walk-off three home run at the death

The Astros had been 0-48 in their postseason history when trailing by more than a run after eight innings until Alvarez homered deep into the seats of Minute Maid Park.

The no-doubt drive was the first walk-off homer in postseason history with a team trailing by multiple runs. And it was just the second walk-off homer with team down to its final out — the other was Kirk Gibson’s startling shot that lifted the Dodgers over the A’s in the 1988 World Series opener.

Houston rookie pinch-hitter David Hensley reached with one out in the ninth as Seattle closer Paul Sewald grazed his jersey with a pitch. Sewald struck out Jose Altuve before Jeremy Peña laced a single to center field to chase Sewald.

Mariners manager Scott Servais then made the bold move to bring in Ray, who started Saturday at Toronto in the AL wild-card series, for a lefty vs. lefty matchup with Alvarez. Ray won the Cy Young Award last year with Toronto, had made only six relief appearances in his career and had never earned a pro save.

LEFTY vs LEFTY: Alvarez sent Cy Young Award winner Robby Ray's second pitch into the stands

The Mariners led throughout the entire game in what looked like an upset, until the 9th inning

Seattle's third baseman Eugenio Saurez (28) is congratulated for his third inning home run

A percentage move — or was it?

Alvarez had a .998 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season, by far the highest among qualified left-handed hitters, and 10 home runs. And his batting average against lefties was .321, compared to .299 vs righties.

Alvarez, who hit 37 homers in the regular season, turned around Servais’ plan by launching Ray’s second pitch into the seats in right field to set off a wild celebration with his Cuban parents in the stands.

The Mariners, back in the playoffs this year for the first time since 2001, were on the wrong end of a big comeback this time after rallying from a seven-run deficit in Game 2 to sweep their wild-card series with Toronto.

Robbie Ray played in a rare relief role as part of Seattle's strategy to nullify the Astros' batters

The Mariners jumped on Verlander for six runs in just four innings to build a 6-2 lead early. Yuli Gurriel hit a solo homer in the Houston fourth before Eugenio Suarez’s solo shot in the seventh extended Seattle’s lead to 7-3.

A two-run homer by Alex Bregman off Andrés Muñoz cut the lead to 7-5 in the eighth inning to set up the dramatic finish. Alvarez had a two-run double in the third to get Houston’s offense going a bit before it really took off in the final two innings.

The Astros, who are trying to reach the ALCS for a sixth straight season, led the AL with 106 wins but looked a bit out of sorts early after a six-day layoff since their last regular-season game.

They got going late to continue their dominance of the Mariners in Houston after going 30-7 against them in the regular season at Minute Maid Park since 2019.

Maton is out for the postseason after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing hand, an injury he sustained after punching his locker.

The Astros achieved the feat without Phil Maton after he broke his hand punching a locker

Maton told reporters Tuesday that he broke the fifth metacarpal in his right pinkie finger last Wednesday, the final day of the regular season, when he punched his locker out of frustration over his outing.

Maton underwent surgery Monday. His hand will be in a cast for eight weeks.

In Wednesday's game, Maton allowed two runs on two hits against the Philadelphia Phillies, including giving up a hit to his brother, Nick.

"It was kind of a shortsighted move, and ultimately it was selfish and it's one of those things that I hope doesn't affect our team moving forward," Phil Maton said.

Phil Maton, 29, went 0-2 with a 3.84 ERA in 67 relief appearances for the Astros in the regular season. He had a strikeout ratio of 10.0 per nine innings.