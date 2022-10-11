Read full article on original website
Padres beat Dodgers in Game 2 of NLDS
The matchup now heads back to San Diego for Game 3 on Friday with the series tied 1-1.
Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Now Likely on NLDS Roster
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said several times in the past few weeks that if reliever Blake Treinen is healthy for the National League Division Series, he will be on the roster. Now we’re a day before the NLDS starts, and Treinen looks like he’s healthy, which means …
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
Dodgers rally behind Trea Turner's leadoff home run, beat Padres in NLDS Game 1
Trea Turner's leadoff home run set the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated their NL West rival San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night.
‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers
The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2
After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Judging The Satisfaction Level After David Stearns' Presser
It is almost universally accepted that the Brewers collapse at the end of the season left a sour taste and had Brewers' fans wanting answers. Yesterday Brewers President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, held his end of the season presser to answer those questions. The biggest question needing to be addressed was the Josh Hader trade which in many fan's opinion was the turning point of the season that led to their downfall. Stearn's took responsibility for the trade speaking to the fact that it had a bigger impact on the team than he thought it would and that what they got in return for Hader made the trade a mistake. While it did help to hear the President of the team admit to the mistake, it still didn't change that a promising season ended terribly.
Padres finalize roster for NLDS matchup against Dodgers
The San Diego Padres will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Photos: Goose gets loose as Dodgers lose to Padres in Game 2 of NLDS series
A goose flew onto the field in the eighth inning of the Dodgers-Padres game Wednesday night — perhaps fitting as the Dodgers laid goose eggs after the third inning.
