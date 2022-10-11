It is almost universally accepted that the Brewers collapse at the end of the season left a sour taste and had Brewers' fans wanting answers. Yesterday Brewers President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, held his end of the season presser to answer those questions. The biggest question needing to be addressed was the Josh Hader trade which in many fan's opinion was the turning point of the season that led to their downfall. Stearn's took responsibility for the trade speaking to the fact that it had a bigger impact on the team than he thought it would and that what they got in return for Hader made the trade a mistake. While it did help to hear the President of the team admit to the mistake, it still didn't change that a promising season ended terribly.

