Milwaukee, WI

FOX Sports

Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers

The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
True Blue LA

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2

After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Trevor Gott
Trevor Kelley
Corbin Burnes
Devin Williams
Freddy Peralta
Willy Adames
David Stearns
Jason Alexander
Brad Boxberger
Christian Yelich
Brandon Woodruff
Kolten Wong
NESN

Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Judging The Satisfaction Level After David Stearns' Presser

It is almost universally accepted that the Brewers collapse at the end of the season left a sour taste and had Brewers' fans wanting answers. Yesterday Brewers President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, held his end of the season presser to answer those questions. The biggest question needing to be addressed was the Josh Hader trade which in many fan's opinion was the turning point of the season that led to their downfall. Stearn's took responsibility for the trade speaking to the fact that it had a bigger impact on the team than he thought it would and that what they got in return for Hader made the trade a mistake. While it did help to hear the President of the team admit to the mistake, it still didn't change that a promising season ended terribly.
MILWAUKEE, WI

