Packers Nation Appears to Be Turning on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers faithful aren’t accustomed to non-stellar starts to seasons, and such fans may be slowly turning on quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost in London last weekend to the upstart New York Giants, 27-22, sending Green Bay to a 3-2 record and second-place standing in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings (4-1).
Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
Matt LaFleur after Packers' loss to Giants: 'Would you have slept after last night's performance?'
It was a quintessential Matt LaFleur-era loss for the Green Bay Packers. The Packers were the better team on paper and looked as such for half of the football game. They went into halftime up 20-10 on the New York Giants and seemed to be halfway toward picking up their fourth win of the season in front of a ton of adoring fans in England.
Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb
Back from a disappointing trip to London, the Green Bay Packers try to avoid back-to-back losses when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. New York can jump to 4-2 by following the New York Giants' lead and upsetting Green Bay. The Packers (3-2) squandered a 20-10 halftime lead over the Giants and failed to score any offensive points in the second half. Saquon Barkley picked up 70 rushing yards and the go-ahead touchdown, while the Giants smothered Aaron Rodgers to hold on for a 27-22 win. Down a touchdown, Rodgers' pass on fourth-and-1 from the Giants' 6-yard line...
Aaron Rodgers, Christian Watson highlight Packers' first injury report of Week 6
The Green Bay Packers added three new players to the first injury report of Week 6, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rookie receiver Christian Watson. Rodgers missed practice with a new thumb injury, as coach Matt LaFleur indicated before practice, while Watson sat out after suffering another hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. The Packers were also without backup outside linebacker and special teamer Tipa Galeai, who also has a new hamstring injury.
Commanders to start Brian Robinson Jr. in second career game after shooting: report
The Washington Commanders will reportedly start Brian Robinson Jr. in his second career game, almost seven weeks after he was shot in an attempted robbery.
Rodgers Practices With Injured Right Thumb
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced on Thursday with a wrap on his injured right thumb. It appeared he took all his scheduled throws during individual drills, when reporters were allowed to watch. If the injury impacted the customary zip on his throws, it wasn’t by much. He did have one unorthodox handoff, as shown in the accompanying video.
