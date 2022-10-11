ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Revival of USC Football

Miracles come in all different forms, and for U-S-C football fans, it came in the form of Lincoln Riley, and several star players. With a vast improvement from last season’s performance, the Trojans have kept their undefeated streak after last Saturday’s game against Washington State. Nia Harris has...
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
KTLA.com

Local brother-sister duo shooting hoops for UCLA

Brother and sister duo Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela both play basketball for UCLA, and they joined us live to discuss what it’s like playing for the same school and their competitiveness growing up. Jaime and Gabriela are the first sibling duo to play at UCLA since Dave and...
Voice of OC

Larkin and Allen: It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Go to the Game

We recently ventured on an uncertain and perilous journey in Orange County; attempting to go to a sports game using public transit. The team in question was Orange County Soccer Club, who play at Great Park, Irvine. We set off from Orange train station assuming that after a 20-minute ride, we could walk from Irvine Transit Center to the park, a little over a mile away. Google maps seemed to think this was feasible. But after disembarking we found that access to a public street – Marina Way – was barred by a padlocked chain-link fence. There was no other way to walk to the park, nor did bus routes from the station make a stop there. There was no option but to call a Lyft; after a 5 minute ride – via a freeway – and $15 lighter, we arrived at the stadium. After the game we were picked up by a family member in a car, the last train back to Orange having long since departed. It shouldn’t be this hard to go to the game.
CBS LA

Star softball player in Orange County dies of possible fentanyl poisoning

She was a senior at Troy High School in Fullerton and an accomplished softball player with more all-star pins than you can count. "That was a bonus you know, she was a great athlete," said mother Chrisa Corjeno. "But I was proud of her heart.Cornejo's 17-year-old daughter Trinity died just 11 days ago. On Sept. 30, Trinity was sent home in an Uber after nodding off at a get-together. Cornejo said her daughter talked with her aunt as she got ready for bed. "She did her skincare routine," said Cornejo. "She went and got an ice cream sandwich. My sister went to...
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC students weigh in ahead of midterm elections

The countdown continues. Midterm election day is less than one month away. Democrats are fighting to hold onto their control in the Senate, and Republicans are feeling confident in taking the House. Midterm elections are almost here. This year, most of congress is on the ballot. This includes seats in...
uscannenbergmedia.com

Not a music festival: USC provides vaccines during ‘Vaxchella’

USC Pharmacies will supply both the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu vaccine to USC students, faculty and staff at Engemann Student Health Center from October 10 to 21 as part of their “Vaxchella” event. This walk-in clinic will be held on the first floor weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
uscannenbergmedia.com

LA Skins Fest presents Native American Short Film Showcase

On Monday night, USC worked in conjunction with LA Skins Fest, an organization dedicated to amplifying Native American voices in the film industry, to highlight Native American filmmakers. The six films featured were “My First Native American Boyfriend,” directed by Joey Clift; “Your Name Isn’t English,” directed by Tazbah Rose...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new places to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are highly praised by their absolutely delicious food and good service. Here's what made it on the list.
highlandernews.org

The best, and worst, live music venues in Southern California

Southern California is full of glamorous and charming concert venues. From Riverside County to Los Angeles County, there is a setting for every music lover. Determining a venue’s ranking comes upon a multitude of factors: acoustics, parking, a perspective from a short person, seating and the atmosphere. Before buying tickets to your next concert, take a look at the list below.
KTVU FOX 2

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Los Angeles Unified School District Approved Four Acceleration Days

LAUSD announced a revised plan for an expanded school year, following the labor negotiations with the union United Teachers Los Angeles. The approved plan will allow teachers the option to hold classes for an extra four days of the academic year, two at the beginning of winter break, and two at the beginning of spring break.
