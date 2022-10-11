Read full article on original website
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Revival of USC Football
Miracles come in all different forms, and for U-S-C football fans, it came in the form of Lincoln Riley, and several star players. With a vast improvement from last season’s performance, the Trojans have kept their undefeated streak after last Saturday’s game against Washington State. Nia Harris has...
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
Arrinten Page commits to USC; Andy Enfield lands another big recruit
Wheeler High School (Georgia) center Arrinten Page announced his commitment to USC on Monday. Page is the second big men's basketball recruit for USC coach Andy Enfield in the past week, joining coveted North Carolina combo guard Silas Demary Jr. And another one could be on the way. USC is ...
KTLA.com
Local brother-sister duo shooting hoops for UCLA
Brother and sister duo Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Gabriela both play basketball for UCLA, and they joined us live to discuss what it’s like playing for the same school and their competitiveness growing up. Jaime and Gabriela are the first sibling duo to play at UCLA since Dave and...
Larkin and Allen: It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Go to the Game
We recently ventured on an uncertain and perilous journey in Orange County; attempting to go to a sports game using public transit. The team in question was Orange County Soccer Club, who play at Great Park, Irvine. We set off from Orange train station assuming that after a 20-minute ride, we could walk from Irvine Transit Center to the park, a little over a mile away. Google maps seemed to think this was feasible. But after disembarking we found that access to a public street – Marina Way – was barred by a padlocked chain-link fence. There was no other way to walk to the park, nor did bus routes from the station make a stop there. There was no option but to call a Lyft; after a 5 minute ride – via a freeway – and $15 lighter, we arrived at the stadium. After the game we were picked up by a family member in a car, the last train back to Orange having long since departed. It shouldn’t be this hard to go to the game.
Star softball player in Orange County dies of possible fentanyl poisoning
She was a senior at Troy High School in Fullerton and an accomplished softball player with more all-star pins than you can count. "That was a bonus you know, she was a great athlete," said mother Chrisa Corjeno. "But I was proud of her heart.Cornejo's 17-year-old daughter Trinity died just 11 days ago. On Sept. 30, Trinity was sent home in an Uber after nodding off at a get-together. Cornejo said her daughter talked with her aunt as she got ready for bed. "She did her skincare routine," said Cornejo. "She went and got an ice cream sandwich. My sister went to...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Bass and Caruso criticize city leadership in final mayoral debate before election
Karen Bass and Rick Caruso clashed in the final debate in the Los Angeles mayoral race Tuesday night, trading barbs as they criticized each others’ track record on hot-button issues and ability to lead the city. Both candidates criticized the current leadership in L.A., with Caruso claiming that “the...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC students weigh in ahead of midterm elections
The countdown continues. Midterm election day is less than one month away. Democrats are fighting to hold onto their control in the Senate, and Republicans are feeling confident in taking the House. Midterm elections are almost here. This year, most of congress is on the ballot. This includes seats in...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Not a music festival: USC provides vaccines during ‘Vaxchella’
USC Pharmacies will supply both the COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu vaccine to USC students, faculty and staff at Engemann Student Health Center from October 10 to 21 as part of their “Vaxchella” event. This walk-in clinic will be held on the first floor weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
uscannenbergmedia.com
LA Skins Fest presents Native American Short Film Showcase
On Monday night, USC worked in conjunction with LA Skins Fest, an organization dedicated to amplifying Native American voices in the film industry, to highlight Native American filmmakers. The six films featured were “My First Native American Boyfriend,” directed by Joey Clift; “Your Name Isn’t English,” directed by Tazbah Rose...
spectrumnews1.com
Eric Kay gets 22 years in Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs overdose death
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn't...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Los Angeles Unified School District Approved Four Acceleration Days
LAUSD announced a revised plan for an expanded school year, following the labor negotiations with the union United Teachers Los Angeles. The approved plan will allow teachers the option to hold classes for an extra four days of the academic year, two at the beginning of winter break, and two at the beginning of spring break.
myburbank.com
BUSD Hires a New Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services With Controversial Past
Andy Cantwell has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services by the Burbank Unified School District in an email sent to parents by Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill last week. The email stated that Cantwell “began his administrative career with the Santa Barbara County Education Office working in finance...
