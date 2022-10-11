Read full article on original website
Universal Studios Allegedly Has Another Fast And Furious Ride Coming And All The Parkgoer Responses Are Exactly What You’d Expect
Universal Studios Hollywood may be getting ready to for a new ride that is fast and furious.
Disney raises prices for Disneyland, California Adventure one-day tickets
The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers,'' with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
Former Disney employees share 14 things they wish everyone knew before visiting the parks
Former employees from Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida shared tips and tricks they think people should know before visiting.
disneydining.com
Fan-Favorite Disney Attraction Won’t Cost You a Park Ticket, and You Can’t Find it at a Disney Park
There are so many different rides and attractions at Disney Parks across the globe that it’s difficult for most fans to narrow down a list of their favorites to just one or two, but one very unique fan-favorite Disney attraction has drawn guests for more than 50 years now, and you won’t find it inside a Disney Park.
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Best Amusement Parks in America (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best amusement parks in America, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Disneyland's Tomorrowland Skyway to See The Park from the Sky.Image by VintageBlue from Pixabay.
Disneyland announces Magicband+ release date
Disneyland announced that MagicBand + would debut at the resort on Oct. 26. The wearable device will allow parkgoers to play exclusive games in parks and gives guests a hands-free way to enter the park. Magicband+ is also waterproof and rechargeable. The new device will be sold at a starting...
"Halloween Ends" Has Finally Arrived, And There's A Whole Lot To Process
Jamie Lee Curtis continues to prove that she is the heart of this trilogy and the entire Halloween franchise.
WDW News Today
Opening Timeline Announced, Jobs Posted for Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at Universal CityWalk Hollywood
The opening timeframe of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Hollywood has been announced in a job posting for the restaurant. According to the job posting, available at nbcunicareers.com, Toothsome will open in early 2023. They are hiring for approximately 250 positions. Here’s how Universal describes...
Internet Reacts After Disney Parks Raise Ticket Prices Again
I hate to break it to you, Disney Parks enthusiasts, but some significant pricing changes are headed your way. The family-friendly resorts in Florida and California have confirmed that ticket pricing and other park services will soon cost a little extra. One-park passes, Park Hopper tickets, concessions, and even the...
My Polynesian Heart Is Bursting With Pride After Seeing Drew Afualo's Outfit At The "Black Adam" Premiere
Drew repping our Samoan culture on the red carpet is everything.
disneyfoodblog.com
WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure Added to Genie+ at Disneyland Resort
Skipping the regular, standby lines in Disney parks certainly isn’t anything new. And, since the introduction of the latest system — Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lanes — there have been quite a few changes and updates in both Disney World and Disneyland. We recently learned that surge pricing would be implemented for Genie+ in Disneyland, and now it looks like yet another new change has come to the service!
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed
The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
‘Lord Of The Rings’ And ‘House Of The Dragon’ Dip But Stay Neck And Neck As ‘Cobra Kai’ Cruises To Weekly Nielsen Streaming Win
In the latest fantasy streaming battle, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power retained a slim lead over House of the Dragon on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart for September 12 to 18. Prime Video’s Rings pulled in 988 million minutes of streaming, while Dragon got 960 million, down from 1.203 billion and 1.016 billion, respectively, the week before. Both shows finished well behind the repeat winner for the week, Cobra Kai on Netflix. While the fantasy series dipped compared with the prior Labor Day frame despite adding episodes per their weekly release cadence, Cobra Kai actually gained 10%, reaching...
