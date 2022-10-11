Fake Billionaire Fugitive Justin Costello Had Gold Bars, $60K in Cash, Mexican Pesos and Phony ID When FBI Nabbed Him

Read full article on original website
Inside the Parkland Jury: Most Wanted Death, One Adamant for Life Wrote Judge Letter
One of the 12 jurors in the Parkland school shooting sentencing trial said a fellow juror was adamant about giving the gunman a life sentence from the moment deliberations began. The jury on Thursday spared the life of gunman Nikolas Cruz in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman...
Video of apparent groping of woman by police intensifies Iran protests
Protests over the treatment of women in Iran escalated further on Saturday, after video surfaced of a police officer apparently groping a woman in a crowd.
Supreme Court Rejects Trump Request to Step Into Mar-a-Lago Case
The Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a loss Thursday in his dispute with the Justice Department over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence, rejecting his request that a special master be allowed to review classified papers. The justices denied Trump’s relatively narrow emergency request in a brief unsigned...
Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe show a concerning picture of what the U.S. could soon see,...
House Jan. 6 Committee Presents New Evidence About Plot to Overturn 2020 Election, Subpoenas Trump
This was CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. [The hearing and stream have ended. Read more of CNBC's coverage of the hearing here.]. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot took a broader look Thursday at the...
