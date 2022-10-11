ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

wemu.org

Whitmer, Dixon clash over abortion, guns, and pandemic response

Republican challenger Tudor Dixon called Governor Gretchen Whitmer a “radical” in their first debate Thursday while the Democratic incumbent said it’s the GOP nominee who holds extremist views and still hasn’t promised to abide by the results of the November election. Whitmer and Dixon tangled over...
