WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 10, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 10, 2022!. We kick things off with a message from The Bloodline. The conversation shifts to Jey, who Reigns asks if he’s a fool. Jey says no, but Sami Zayn reminds Reigns that he promised he could handle Jey. Reigns agrees and Zayn asks Jey if he can be cool like everyone else such as Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
411mania.com
The Good Brothers Make WWE Return on Raw, Reunite With AJ Styles
The Good Brothers are back on WWE TV, making their return on Raw to reunite with AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned on tonight’s show after AJ Styles came out to tease joining The Judgment Day. Styles said that he needed family and hugged Finn Balor, but then revealed that he was actually talking about Gallows and Anderson who came out and attacked the heel group.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Jon Moxley Considered Not Re-Signing With AEW
Jon Moxley reportedly considered remaining a free agent instead of re-signing with AEW. Last week, AEW confirmed that Moxley has signed a five-year exclusive deal with the company, but will still compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Moxley,...
ComicBook
IWGP World Champion Jay White Calls Out AEW Star
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White is clamoring for an All Elite Wrestling star to walk through the forbidden door. During a recent episode of NJPW Strong, White tagged with Karl Anderson to defeat Homicide and AEW's Wheeler Yuta. This tag bout was originally scheduled to be a trios match, with Doc Gallows on White's team and Eddie Kingston factoring into the opposition. Kingston contracted COVID-19 ahead of this taping and was forced to pull out of the event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Looks Back On His First WWE World Title Win: “The Moment It Happened I Knew No Once Could Ever Take It Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Bret “The Hitman” Hart recently took to his Instagram to look back on another pivotal moment in his career, when he defeated Ric Flair in Saskatoon to become WWE world champion for the first time. Hart calls the victory the single greatest moment of...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Throws Shade At DX Ahead Of WWE Raw
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" promises to be one of the grandest of the year, with the return of D-Generation X, Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Championship, and the likely return of Bray Wyatt to "Raw" after a year and a half away from the company. Of course, it couldn't be the season premiere of WWE's longest-running show without Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as well. The "Tribal Chief" took to Twitter to hype fans up for The Bloodline returning to the red brand, while at the same time, firing a disrespectful jab at DX.
lastwordonsports.com
October 18 Dynamite Card Update: Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida Added
AEW is loading the card for the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite. The special Tuesday night edition of dynamite will feature two title matches. First, as announced on the October 12 episode, Toni Storm will defend the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship. Storm teamed up with Hikaru Shida...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Target ‘Leaning Towards’ Joining AEW
An update has emerged on the status of Bandido, following recent offers from WWE and AEW. Following Bandido’s match against Chris Jericho on the September 28 edition of Dynamite, the popular luchador was offered an AEW contract. Bandido recently confirmed that he’s still in talks with AEW, but revealed...
ewrestlingnews.com
New All-Atlantic Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite
We have a new All-Atlantic Champion following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In the main event of the show, Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to become the new champion. PAC tried hitting Cassidy with a hammer, but was stopped by the referee. After an Orange Punch, Cassidy got the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (10/13/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. * Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Bobby Fish. * Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz. * Black Taurus vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Kenny King vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Says Positives Outweigh Negatives In AEW
Chris Jericho gave his take on the issues that have happened in AEW over the last few months, including the backstage fight at All Out. The fight was before Eddie Kingston pie-faced Sammy Guevara and the drama between CM Punk and Hangman Page. The All Out media scrum backstage fight...
411mania.com
WWE News: Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts Return This Week, Dakota Kai on Out of Character, Kofi Kingston and Matt Riddle Play Street Fighter 6
– WWE Superstar Sheamus is finally reviving his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel with new episodes starting Friday, October 14. This week’s episode will feature Bobby Lashley:. – WWE Superstar Dakota Kai joined Ryan Satin on Out of Character this week:. – Matt Riddle and Kofi Kingston played the...
ComicBook
Top AEW Star Confirmed For Upcoming NJPW Show
New Japan Pro Wrestling's journey to the United States is set to feature a monumental tag match. It was announced on Wednesday evening that AEW's Eddie Kingston will team with Kazuchika Okada to take on a duo from Bullet Club, Juice Robinson and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. This clash is set to go down in the main event of NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in New York City later this month. White has made enemies with both men standing opposite him, as he has routinely taunted Okada ahead of their NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 bout in January and blasted Kingston for failing to meet him in trios action earlier this month.
ewrestlingnews.com
Wendi Richter Discusses Her Reaction To ‘Original Screwjob’ Pin By Fabulous Moolah
Wendi Richter was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Richter talked about being victim to the “original screwjob” when the referee counted her to defeat despite kicking out at one against a masked opponent, which turned out to be Fabulous Moolah.
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Title Matches, Renee Paquette Interview Announced For AEW Dynamite
We have several matches and segments that have been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. One of those segments includes a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette conversing with Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite...
PWMania
NJPW World TV Title Tournament Bracket Revealed
New Japan Pro Wrestling has revealed the bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which will include 16 competitors. The event begins on October 14 and continues until NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which takes place on January 4. The matches in the tournament will be competed under a time...
