Acrisure Arena to Host Job Fairs in Coachella Valley, Including Oct. 25, 2022, Stop in Cathedral City

Fontana Herald News
Fontana's Center Stage Theater will be renamed in honor of Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar grew up in Fontana before going on to become a rock superstar, and now the city’s downtown theater will be renamed in his honor. The Fontana City Council voted on Oct. 11 in favor of changing the name of Center Stage Theater, the venue which has been hosting a wide range of entertainment events since it was built in 2008.
Jalopnik
A $1 Billion Train That Runs from L.A. to Palm Springs May Happen Someday, Or Not
A nearly 150-mile rail line linking two major regions of Southern California is on its way to becoming a reality, even if it is still many years off. Southern California outlet The Press-Enterprise reports that the rail project is currently being considered to help link residents and attractions across the region, and to help alleviate traffic.
thepalmspringspost.com
Radio legend Art Laboe dies at Palm Springs home
Memorial services are pending for Southern California radio pioneer Art Laboe, who spent seven decades behind a microphone, brought rock ‘n roll to the West Coast and coined the phrase “Oldies but Goodies.”. The news: Laboe died at age 97 on Friday at his home in Palm Springs,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Desert Daze: A Galaxy of Its Own
Desert Daze celebrated its 10th birthday this year on the waterfront of Lake Perris, in Riverside County. After a reduced-capacity, COVID-consious production with only one stage in 2021, the Southern California psychedelic music and art festival returned bigger than ever this year, with four stages and more than 90 musical acts.
Riverside home brings Halloween thrills to community with musical light show
A home in Riverside has an annual Halloween musical light show, and visitors can vote for their favorite songs.
discovercathedralcity.com
S.C.R.A.P. Gallery in Cathedral City to Receive Outstanding Organization Award
S.C.R.A.P. Gallery has been chosen to receive the Outstanding Organization Award for 2022 from the North American Association for Environmental Education. As the recipient of one of NAAEE’s hallmark annual awards recognizing leadership in the field, S.C.R.A.P. Gallery Executive Director Karen Riley will receive the award at special awards reception during NAAEE’s 50th Annual Conference on October 15 in Tucson, Arizona. This marks the second time S.C.R.A.P. Gallery has earned this honor for Outstanding Service to EE by an Organization.
intheknow.com
This desert hot springs getaway is filled with natural light and colorful decor
Looking for a colorful, unique oasis near Palm Springs, California with plenty of style and luxury? The Yes Yes Yes House (@yesyesyeshouse) is the perfect vacation home for a group of friends looking for a resort-like experience in their own private space. Located in Desert Hot Springs, California, which is...
iecn.com
Rialto resident Allene Langford Dixon celebrates 100th birthday with city council
Longtime Rialto Resident Allene Langford Dixon celebrates her 100th birthday on September 28th, 2022, a day on which the city council declared Allene Langford Dixon Day. Dixon, born in Prescott, Arkansas, to Claudia and George Langford, now lives in Rialto with her daughter. “After graduating high school and attending nursing...
Fontana Herald News
Several Halloween-related events are planned in Fontana
The City of Fontana is inviting local residents to celebrate the month of October with some exciting Halloween festivities. • Halloween Howl will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. Get your doggies dressed up in a costume and take them to a Halloween parade at the Fontana Dog Park, 15556 Summit Avenue. Plus, don’t miss the goodies for your pets. All dogs must be on a leash. Admission is free.
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will hold its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14
The City of Fontana will be holding its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be filled with food, shopping, music, live entertainment, graffiti art, jumpers, crafts, and a beer and wine garden. The Night Market will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m....
foxla.com
Riverside's 'Castle Park' transforms into 'Castle Dark' for Halloween
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside's Castle Park turns into Castle Dark at night on the weekends creeping up to Halloween. Anxious for sundown, frightening monsters and goblins are hungry for fresh blood. "We’re going back to the 90’s style of haunting and so when you’re here you feel like you’ve stepped...
KESQ
Isolated storms Wednesday with drier air arriving Thursday
The clouds surrounding the Coachella Valley will clear through the evening hours as temperatures cool into the mid-70s early tomorrow morning. Drier air will enter the picture Thursday and Friday, with dew point temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average through Friday, but relief will be...
Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs
Police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday night in downtown Palm Springs. The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the area of N Indian Canyon Drive and E El Alameda. Police said the alleged victim, who had just left work, told officers that he was driving northbound on Indian Canyon The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in downtown Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Mountain storms likely again this afternoon
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Is Fontana a 'safe' city? New report analyzes largest cities in U.S.
A new report, which compared 182 large United States cities based on a wide range of criteria, determined that Fontana was No. 80, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. The “Safest Cities in America” report for 2022 said that among large Inland Empire cities, Rancho Cucamonga ranked the highest at...
Over 1,000 customers temporarily left without power after power pole falls in Cathedral City
A power pole fell after the lines were clipped by a dump truck, temporarily leaving more than 1,000 Southern California Edison customers in Cathedral City without power. The incident happened in an alley near Vista Chino and Landau. The Cathedral City Fire Department said the pole came down after the top of a construction dump The post Over 1,000 customers temporarily left without power after power pole falls in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Scattered showers and storms around Riverside County mountains and deserts
All the action from this afternoon has moved west and offshore. Skies will continue to clear overnight. An area of low pressures off the coast of Southern California is feeding moisture into the region generating thunderstorms. A similar setup will be present on Wednesday though storm development will be more isolated compared to Tuesday.
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
32 Fun & Best Things to Do in Joshua Tree, California
Joshua Tree National Park is in California. Wondering if Joshua Tree is a popular place to visit?. Known for its desert beauty and outdoor activities, Joshua Tree attracts visitors from around the world with its breathtaking views, as well as local attractions. While at the park, you can have some...
Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Public hearing set to consider Quail Hills community
The Menifee Planning Commission on Oct. 26 will consider during a public hearing the proposal for a gated community of homes on Goetz Road in Quail Valley. The Quail Hills community would consist of 130 single-family homes with a minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet, located on a 44.7-acre site. The tract would consist of 11.7 acres of open space, a 1.9-acre tot lot, a 1.1-acre dog park, and a 1.8-acre detention basin. The tot lot will incorporate a dual half-court basketball court, picnic shelter, playground equipment, drinking fountain and splash pad.
