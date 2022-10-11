Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Sonoma City Council Considering Annexing 245 Acres
A new report is advising the City of Sonoma to annex several areas. The Local Agency Formation Commission or LAFCo suggests that Sonoma should incorporate Maxwell Farms, the 60-acre Montini Preserve, and the 10-acre property that houses TrainTown. The Commission also suggested annexing portions of Denmark Street, Four Corners and Harrington Drive. In total, about 245 acres would be added to the City of Sonoma. The council approved the report, which will now be reviewed by the Sonoma Planning Commission. The commission will submit their own recommendations by early 2023, in line with budget preparation.
NBC Bay Area
‘Dream of a Deal': Burned-Out Oakland Home Selling for $765,000
A home in a prime Bay Area location is selling for under $800,000. Sounds like a hot deal, but there is a catch - there's always one right?. Photos from the Redfin listing show obvious fire damage to the 1,390 square foot residence in Oakland's Upper Laurel neighborhood. And there's also not much to see inside, but the bones are still intact for those looking for a fixer-upper house.
Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country
Beset by climate change and billionaire carpetbaggers, Napa Valley, California’s legendary wine-making eden, braces for an uncertain future The post Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Tubbs anniversary: Forthcoming book tells story of 'senior citizens left in the path of a ferocious firestorm'
photo credit: It's been five years since a wildfire killed 22 people in Sonoma County and destroyed thousands of homes and buildings. Ceremonies took place this past weekend in Santa Rosa and Sonoma to mark the anniversary of the Tubbs Fire and remember those who perished and the loss of whole neighborhoods. KRCB News invited two local journalists to the studio to talk about their forthcoming book, "Inflamed: Abandonment, Heroism, and Outrage in Wine Country's Deadliest Firestorm." Joining them in the interview is Beth Eurotus Steffy. Here's that conversation:
ksro.com
Willie Nelson Appears at an Event for Sonoma County’s Farm to pantry
Willie Nelson appeared at a private event in Sonoma County on Saturday night. The hour-long concert was part of an annual celebration for non-profit Farm to Pantry, an organization that works to rescue leftover produce from farms to feed those in need. Last year, the surprise musical guest was Emmylou Harris. The concert capped the event at Sonoma’s Haystack Farms, a site that provides a lot of produce for Farm to Pantry.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why
A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
marinmagazine.com
What’s New in Town This November: Mamita Cocina Mexicana Brings Oaxacan Cuisine to Novato, Local Kitchens Opens a Mill Valley Outpost and More
Owners Shah Bahreyni, Peter Paul and executive chef Partner Bernardo Robles, who also own Novato and Corte Madera locations of Boca Pizzeria, pivoted Novato’s Crave space in late September to focus on the cuisine of Oaxaca. Chilies and spices imported from Oaxaca make their way into chicken enchiladas with mole coloradito and cauliflower al pastor with achiote and chipotle aioli. The built-in oak wood grill will roast chilies and veggies for salsas plus carne asada and chicken for the Mexican tortas. Heirloom corm masa is made in-house, a fine underpinning for quesabirria tacos at lunch and dinner and chilaquiles at breakfast. A tequila cart will transport some of the 60+ tequilas and margaritas from the bar straight to your table. Bahreyni, who has called San Rafael home for over 26 years, is planning on having a live DJ for smooth salsa nights on Thursdays on the patio. “It’s an authentic taste of the soul food of Oaxaca and Puebla,” Bahreyni says.
Three California Neighborhoods Ranked As 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
Bay Area Cattlemens Steakhouse will close Santa Rosa restaurant by end of year
"Many of them came as kids and now bring their families."
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
sonomasun.com
Evening tours of the Vallejo Home
On October 22, California State Parks will lead two evening tours of General Vallejo’s Home in Sonoma. rd Street West, are 6 and 8pm. Advance tickets required. Additionally, there will be an activity table for children and an informational table focusing on bats. The price for admission is $3...
KTVU FOX 2
Displaced unhoused residents form new encampment in West Oakland
Just a couple of blocks from the Wood Street homeless encampment, there's a large empty parking lot owned by Caltrans. Many who are homeless say it's the perfect spot to set up camp. Many who have already been displaced say they have nowhere to go.
SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods
SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rohnert Park (Rohnert Park, CA)
The officials reported a motor vehicle accident in Rohnert Park on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash on State Farm Drive between Commerced Boulevard and [..]
Oakland’s Horn Barbecue faces money woes, unsafe work allegations
Graveyard shift workers were given bear mace to protect themselves against intruders, they told SFGATE.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
marinlocalnews.com
Miss California got her start in Novato
On June 25th, Miss San Francisco Catherine Liang was crowned Miss California, but did you know her journey came through Novato?. The historic Miss California Competition is 94 years old, changing with the times as women in society have evolved. As a state affiliate of the Miss America Competition, it was the first program of its kind to offer a talent category and soon after began awarding scholarships for young women to attend college and further their education.
Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer
Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
