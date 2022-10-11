Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
PSG vs. Benfica result, highlights and analysis as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar fail to seize Champions League last-16 chance
Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica both missed the chance to reach the Champions League last 16, with two games to spare, as they battled out a 1-1 draw in the French capital. The pair matched the result from their meeting in Lisbon last week, leaving them deadlocked on eight points each from four games in Group H.
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week. With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season. The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season. United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Socieded, which hosts Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal has won two from two, with its other match having been postponed. Of those with 100% records, Real Betis hosts Roma, German team Freiburg visits Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise hosts Braga. Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visits Bodø/Glimt in Norway.
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
CBS Sports
UEFA Champions League bold predictions: Liverpool unconvincing in win, Club Brugge come crashing down to earth
The second half of the Champions League group stages is already upon us (catch all the action on Paramount+). For the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge (yes, really) the chance to secure swift qualification looms large. For others the fight to extend their involvement in Europe beyond Christmas is firmly on. Here is what we're keeping an eye out for:
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
theScore
Watch: Atzili's rocket helps Maccabi Haifa take down Juventus
It was a humiliating night for Juventus as Group H minnows Maccabi Haifa claimed a memorable 2-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League encounter. Omer Atzili pulled the hosts ahead seven minutes into the contest and then recorded his second with a thunderous strike into the top corner to double Maccabi Haifa's lead minutes before the interval.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October
Details of all the Matchday 4 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
ESPN
Liverpool ratings: Perfect 10/10 Salah leads Reds' comeback vs. Rangers in Champions League
An emphatic second-half performance saw Liverpool come from behind to win 7-1 on Wednesday against Rangers in the Champions League at Ibrox Stadium. Jurgen Klopp found his side 1-0 down early on when Scott Arfield guided a ball past Alisson from outside of the box, but Roberto Firmino led a quick response from Liverpool to equalise with an accurate header from a corner.
MLS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Iwobi shines despite Ronaldo landmark, Moffi matches Mbappe
Cristiano Ronaldo's landmark 700th goal, as Manchester United defeated Everton on Sunday, couldn't entirely take the focus away from another superb Alex Iwobi display for the Toffees. He wasn't the only Nigerian star to excel this weekend, with the likes of Cyriel Dessers, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, and Terem Moffi...
MLS・
CBS Sports
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Champions League live stream, prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news,
Barcelona's UEFA Champions League lives are on the line on Wednesday when they host Inter Milan on Matchday 4. After losing in Italy last week at the San Siro, Xavi's team need a victory to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive. Just a draw would see them trail Inter by three points with two games to go, having lost the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona couldn’t get the victory it needed at home against Inter Milan, and for the second season in a row the Catalan club likely won’t make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help...
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League
Chelsea get back on the road to face AC Milan on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stages, with hopes of replicating the comfortable 3-0 victory they dished out against the Italians last week. Graham Potter made some big changes from the team that disposed of Milan to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
Yardbarker
Napoli vs. Ajax preview and predicted lineups
Eight days since its 6-1 thrashing in Amsterdam, Ajax will look to bounce back against Napoli in Group A to keep its UEFA Champions League hopes alive. Luciano Spalletti's side dominated Ajax the last time out, with the Dutch club suffering one of its worst losses. A victory on Wednesday in Italy for Napoli will seal its spot in the knockout rounds of the competition. Ajax must win to keep up with Liverpool in the fight for second place in the group.
Yardbarker
Video – Michallik argues that keeping Allegri is more costly for Juventus
Following Juve’s latest woeful defeat wcourtesy of Maccabi Haifa, Max Allegri’s future has been at the very centre of the discussion, with fans and observers alike baffled by the club’s decision to repeatedly back the manager. For his part, former USMNT star Janusz Michallik understands the club’s...
Yardbarker
Robert Lewandowski blames Barcelona’s lack of cold blood for draw
Barcelona find themselves coming to terms with what is a probably exit from the Champions League for the second consecutive year. A 3-3 draw with Inter means Barcelona are relying on the Nerazzuri to drop points in both of their remaining games in order to have any chance of qualifying.
Yardbarker
Watch: Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano score vs Ajax amid Manchester United links
Two Manchester United targets were on the scoresheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano netted a goal each to secure Napoli’s place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as maintain a perfect record throughout the group stage.
When Jose Mourinho's Inter stunned Barcelona en route to 2010 Champions League success
Plenty has changed for Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho since their last Champions League glory – but its brilliance remains almost unparalleled
Comments / 0