The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) shows that investor sentiment remained same, with the stock’s consolidated last price remained sameto $3.77. The BGC Partners Inc. has recorded 26,831 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed BGC Partners’ Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to Be Issued Prior to Market Open on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO