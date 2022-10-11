Read full article on original website
WRGB
Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
schenectadycounty.com
Schenectady County Legislature Appoints New Director of Library Operations
The Schenectady County Legislature appointed Charity Thorne as the new director of library operations of the Schenectady County Public Library System (SCPL) last night. Longtime SCPL Director Karen Bradley, who served in the role since 2012, retired earlier this year. The county conducted a nation-wide search for a new executive director over the last several months before offering the position to Ms. Thorne.
APL reopens renovated North Albany branch
Albany Public Library (APL) is celebrating a newly renovated North Albany Branch for an open house on Wednesday October 19. The North Albany branch has been closed since March 2020.
Capital District Transportation Authority’s pink bus rolling into Amsterdam October 19
The Cancer Services Program of Fulton, Montgomery, and Schenectady Counties (CSP) at St. Mary’s Healthcare, the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), and Centro Civico of Amsterdam are coming together this month to raise awareness about Breast Cancer.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New Albany County trail makes nature accessible to all
Fall has arrived, the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy leaf-peeping. But for those with disabilities, it's not as easy. That's why outdoor enthusiasts in Albany County are celebrating the Fisher Trail at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Bethlehem. “This is a classic case of it takes a...
Albany County Fall Festival held on Saturday
The Albany County Fall Festival will be held at Lawson Lake County Park on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Watervliet Getting a Riverfront Overhaul Including Old Rusty Anchor Bar
More reconstruction is coming and this time it's the Watervliet riverfront. The Hudson Shores Park will be getting a complete overhaul including replacing the old Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar. The Rusty Anchor Restaurant and Bar was actually a floating barge that used to have good food and great happy...
Queensbury playground open after four-year road
For elementary school students, play can be as important as learning. This week, Queensbury Union Free School District cut the ribbon on a new place to play, a long time coming.
WNYT
Albany Schools Superintendent Adams leaving in January
Albany Schools Superintendent Kaweeda Adams will leave in January. Adams came to the district six years ago from Nevada. The district says Adams will be continuing in the educational field, but did not elaborate. NewsChannel 13 is working to find out about her new job. “Superintendent Adams has been a...
WNYT
Palette Community opens new location in Saratoga Springs
A local coworking space, Palette, will open its third location here in the Capital Region soon. The new community workspace will be located on 480 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This will be the second location in Saratoga while their third is in Schenectady. Palette is a female-focused environment that celebrates...
Albany College of Pharmacy students to host free health clinic
Student pharmacists from the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) will be hosting the Albany Community Health and Wellness Expo at Crossgates Mall near the Apple Store on Saturday.
Fairground ready for second year of holiday lights
In Albany, it may be "lights out" for a longstanding holiday light show. The Capital Holiday Lights event no longer has its home at Washington Park - but another event northeast of the city is looking to pick up the slack.
Warren County to hold job fair Oct. 20 in Glens Falls
The Warren County Career Center has planned its Fall Job Fair for Thursday, October 20, at Crandall Public Library.
Nurse shortage impacting our schools
Experts say the need for registered nurses is expected to grow in the coming years, but having enough people to fill those roles continues to be an issue with the nursing shortage hitting our health care facilities and our schools.
Town Center Park in Clifton Park officially opens
Town Center Park in Clifton Park opened to the public on Tuesday. It's located off Exit 9 of the Northway.
Cannabis compliance training program announced
The Office of Cannabis Management announced the Cannabis Compliance Training and Mentorship (CCTM) program on Thursday.
Railway Union rejects labor contract deal
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— One union representing freight railroad workers, rejected a contract with railroad management. A majority of the members in the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division, voted against a tentative a national agreement with Class I freight railroads. This means there could potentially be a railroad workers strike if an agreement isn’t […]
WNYT
Saratoga County Sheriff investigating Hadley crash
This just in – the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash in Hadley on Harris Road and Route 9N. Police, fire, and EMS are all on scene with the incident having occurred around 8:45 p.m. this evening. We will have the latest updates on our...
3 caught with large amount of meth in Otsego County
Three people were arrested by Otsego County Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop in the Town of Springfield.
Bivalent vax clinic coming to Washington County
Local and county governments are working to get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster shot into communities. This week, Washington County is hosting a clinic to do exactly that.
