Schenectady, NY

WRGB

Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
ALBANY, NY
schenectadycounty.com

Schenectady County Legislature Appoints New Director of Library Operations

The Schenectady County Legislature appointed Charity Thorne as the new director of library operations of the Schenectady County Public Library System (SCPL) last night. Longtime SCPL Director Karen Bradley, who served in the role since 2012, retired earlier this year. The county conducted a nation-wide search for a new executive director over the last several months before offering the position to Ms. Thorne.
SCHENECTADY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Albany County trail makes nature accessible to all

Fall has arrived, the perfect time to get outdoors and enjoy leaf-peeping. But for those with disabilities, it's not as easy. That's why outdoor enthusiasts in Albany County are celebrating the Fisher Trail at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center in Bethlehem. “This is a classic case of it takes a...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany Schools Superintendent Adams leaving in January

Albany Schools Superintendent Kaweeda Adams will leave in January. Adams came to the district six years ago from Nevada. The district says Adams will be continuing in the educational field, but did not elaborate. NewsChannel 13 is working to find out about her new job. “Superintendent Adams has been a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Palette Community opens new location in Saratoga Springs

A local coworking space, Palette, will open its third location here in the Capital Region soon. The new community workspace will be located on 480 Broadway in Saratoga Springs. This will be the second location in Saratoga while their third is in Schenectady. Palette is a female-focused environment that celebrates...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Railway Union rejects labor contract deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— One union representing freight railroad workers, rejected a contract with railroad management. A majority of the members in the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division, voted against a tentative a national agreement with Class I freight railroads. This means there could potentially be a railroad workers strike if an agreement isn’t […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County Sheriff investigating Hadley crash

This just in – the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash in Hadley on Harris Road and Route 9N. Police, fire, and EMS are all on scene with the incident having occurred around 8:45 p.m. this evening. We will have the latest updates on our...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

