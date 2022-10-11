Read full article on original website
New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
News On Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, WWE’s ‘The Bump,’ Daniel Cormier
During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey commented on her segment on the September 30th episode of WWE SmackDown where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind. She said,. “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to attack me from behind, gets to hit...
It’s Official – Renee Paquette Is All Elite
It’s official – Renee Paquette is All Elite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to confirm the news, writing:. “Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!”. You can keep up with...
Nikki A.S.H Plays Mediator Between Shelton Benjamin & R-Truth, Dakota Kai News
Nikki A.S.H recently tried to play mediator between Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth. You can check out a video of that below:. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was a recent guest on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast. You can check out a video of that below:
The Rock: Black Adam Is The Biggest Movie Of My Career
The Rock has touted his new movie ‘Black Adam‘ as the biggest project in his lengthy career on the silver screen. Black Adam is the story of the DC Comics character of the same name, the magical ruler of the ancient city of Khandaq, who is freed after nearly 5,000 years of imprisonment.
Kayla Braxton Wishes She Was Still Working With Renee Paquette
Kayla Braxton is pleased to see Renee Paquette back in the world of professional wrestling, but wishes that they were in the same company. Paquette debuted for AEW during this week’s episode of Dynamite, which marked the show’s debut in Canada. In a tweet, Braxton said she’s excited...
WWE Files Trademarks For ‘Uncle Howdy’ & ‘Uncle Harper’
On Saturday, October 8, WWE filed to trademark the terms “UNCLE HOWDY” and “UNCLE HARPER” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). You can check out the official trademark descriptions below:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
News On Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, NWA Powerrr, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below. This episode is titled, “New Feuds, New Beginnings”:. “With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”
WWE & Amazon Consolidate Lawsuits Against Counterfeiters, WWE/MLW Update
Pwinsider is reporting that WWE and Amazon’s joint lawsuit against the 13 defendants who attempted to counterfeit and market WWE Championship replica belts has been consolidated into one lawsuit. As reported in August, Amazon and WWE filed suits against 13 defendants who marketed the counterfeit belts in their online...
WWE Announces Next Two Dates At Madison Square Garden
WWE has announced its next two dates at Madison Square Garden. First up is the annual post-Christmas event on December 26. The pre-sale code is HOLIDAY. The second event takes place on March 12, 2023. WWE is also selling combination tickets for both shows which will be live events. The...
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE, Praises Triple H
During the latest livestream on her YouTube page, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at this past Saturday night’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Rousey said,. “It was pretty awesome. I love the way Triple H has been doing things,...
Rousey And Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
Report – Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Netflix Documentary To Be A ‘Puff Piece’
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Netflix is still moving forward with their docuseries about former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Netflix has been working on the documentary for nearly two years. It was said that Vince McMahon was adamant he didn’t want it to be a ‘puff piece’ about him, believing that would be “boring.” The working plan is to air four one-hour episodes.
Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge Of Extras On RAW & SmackDown
As we previously reported here on eWn, Gabe Sapolsky was brought back to WWE in September and is working on the creative team. Prior to his release from the company, he had been working in NXT as a consultant and producer. Now, per a report from WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional responsibilities upon his return.
The Gunns Talk Billy Gunn’s Advice On ‘Ass Boys’ Name, Why They Turned On Him
Austin and Colton Gunn were recently interviewed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, the pair talked about their father, Billy Gunn, and the advice he’s given them on being “The Ass Boys.” They also explained why they turned on him on AEW TV. You can...
Michael Cole Kept In Contact With Renee Paquette Following Her WWE Departure
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Michael Cole regularly kept in contact with Renee Paquette following her WWE departure. For those unaware, Cole is the head man in charge of all of the announcers in WWE. Tickets for the AEW Winter is Coming event on December 7...
Paige VanZant No Longer Training To Wrestle?
When AEW signed former UFC star Paige VanZant, they hoped to get some crossover appeal. She made her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 in May but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. Instead, she is focusing on her fighting and modeling career. Her trainer...
Raven Gives His Opinion On WCW Not Viewing Him As A Top Talent
Scott Levy had a long and storied career in pro wrestling. As Raven, he appeared in all the major federations and held titles from coast to coast. His storylines in ROH and ECW are among some of the most ground-breaking in history. Yet despite the fact that he seemed to have all the tools, he could never break through the glass ceiling. Nowhere was this more true than in WCW.
Booker T Reacts To Jimmy Smith’s Stint In WWE, More
During a recent edition of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Jimmy Smith’s stint as a commentator for WWE and his transition from MMA to WWE. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Smith’s transition from...
