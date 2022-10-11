Read full article on original website
Bread Alone Bakery
Hot tip: In addition to their Woodstock outpost, Bread Alone also has a takeout location right on Route 28 in Boiceville (between Phoenicia and Kingston) where you can pick up an excellent breakfast sandwich on your way home and pet some wandering chickens who are partly responsible for your egg sandwich.
New Cuban Cafe Opens Inside Popular New Paltz… Pizza Place?
I’ve spent a lot of time in New Paltz over the years. I went to college there in the late 1970s, partied at the many bars, and generally have had a great time there. These days I still visit New Paltz, but now I spend more time shopping at the cool stores and enjoying meals at one of the many eateries. A fixture in New Paltz for as long as I can remember is Village Pizza.
Station Bar
A classic-feeling bar in an old train station, this is one of our favorite places for a drink in Woodstock. They have a pool table, a jukebox, and a fairly large outdoor area with tables. It’s possible you’ll meet a man with a motorcycle named Clark, because we did. Go and find your Clark.
Garden Cafe
In Woodstock, you’ll find the political conspiracy theory hippie, the artisan jewelry making hippie, and the Garden Cafe hippie—who is strictly into healthy and locally-sourced things. This place makes really good vegetarian and vegan food, and it feels authentic to the Woodstock spirit without being kitschy. While a lot of dishes include meat substitutes like tofu or tempeh, there are also some really good ones that won’t make you miss meat at all (like spinach basil pesto pasta and portobello panini). Go for brunch or dinner, and sit in the outdoor area if it's nice out.
The Hudson Valley’s Most Dillicious Festival Returns this Weekend
It was touch and go for a while this year, but when the chips were down, the community and the organizers came through. it’s back and in a big way. I’m talking about Rosendale’s International Pickle Festival, and it’s being held for the first time since covid hit. That’s a big deal. Or a big dill, as the case may be. (insert moan for bad pickle puns)
Early Terrible
This funky-looking wine bar and small-plates spot is right next door to Mud Club (from the same team) on the main drag in Woodstock. It’s open later than most other spots around town and is therefore the perfect place to sit and drink outside with someone you do couple-y things with. Get a spot next to the fire pit so your clothes smell like beef jerky the next day, or hang out inside underneath a disco ball. If you want to snack on something, we like the mezze-style dips that come with crunchy Mud Club bagel chips you won't be able to stop eating. Stop by Thursday through Sunday, since they’re closed during the week.
Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years
The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
New Crossgates Mall Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening This Friday
Crossgates Mall's newest eatery is ready to serve up sweet snacks to mall shoppers!. Just in time for the holiday shopping season ahead, the area's biggest mall is adding to its already long list of great food options. And as they said in the movie Mall Rats, since this eatery will not be a part of the standard food court area - it is an "autonomous unit for mid-mall snacking!
Red Hook Ready To Welcome A New Cheese Shop
Exciting things are happening in Red Hook, New York. Unfortunately, one thing many towns in the Hudson Valley have way too many of is vacant buildings! There are way too many of them in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Middletown, every town has them and hopefully, over the next few years, we will start to see some of them filled with successful businesses, like what's happening at one location in Red Hook.
Best restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a restaurant in Albany, you have a lot to choose from. From Italian to Mexican to Indian food, there’s a variety of options.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Annual Italian Festival in Kingston (photos)
The Ulster County Italian American Foundation presented its annual Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 on the Rondout in Kingston. There were live bands, food, street performers, craft vendors, a spaghetti-eating contest, a children’s activities tent and much more. This year the Foundation outdid themselves in the food category and visitors certainly appreciated the vast variety of Italian specialties offered by the vendors. The event closed with fireworks, which was the perfect ending to a bellissima day!
Troy ChowderFest winners announced
ChowderFest returned to downtown Troy on Sunday, October 9. The first, second, and third place winners have been announced on the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District Facebook page.
Halloween events happening around the Capital Region
Halloween is only weeks away, which means it's almost time to bring out those spooky costumes. There are several events including parades, trunk or treating, and festivals taking place around the Capital Region leading up to and in celebration of Halloween.
Downtown Schenectady ‘Spooktacular’ taking place Saturday
The second Downtown Schenectady Fall Spooktacular will take place on Saturday, October 15, from noon to 4 p.m.
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York
According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
Local businesswoman to be featured on Shark Tank
Local businesswoman Tracy Slocum will be on ABC's Shark Tank featuring her luxury brand Pretty Rugged. The episode will premiere on October 21.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston unveils plans to redevelop 615 Broadway property
KINGSTON – The Kingston City-owned former Broadway Commons property at 615 Broadway will be redeveloped through a partnership with Baxter, a community development firm that has developed housing, commercial and community space throughout the Hudson Valley. Mayor Steven Noble announced on Wednesday that Baxter was selected through a request...
schenectadymetroplex.com
Mastroianni Bread returning to Schenectady County
ROTTERDAM, N.Y. — Mastroianni Bread, a beloved Schenectady staple found on grocery store shelves throughout the Capital Region until the company behind the product declared bankruptcy and sold its recipes in 2016, is coming back home. Scott Davenport, the owner of several Capital Region bakery businesses, including Schuyler Bakery...
HV Stores Selling Christmas Decorations Already & I’m Shook
I love the holly jolly season as much as the next person but the first week of October is just too soon to decorate. Christmas might be my favorite Holiday. People are a little nicer and loved ones usually travel long distances to see one another. It truly is one of the most magical days of the year. However, I have to give Halloween its due on my list. Halloween in a very close second on my list of favorite holidays which I know is odd because it is almost the complete opposite of Christmas. Instead of love, gifts and kindness Halloween is about mischief, scares and candy.
The Infatuation
