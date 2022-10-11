This funky-looking wine bar and small-plates spot is right next door to Mud Club (from the same team) on the main drag in Woodstock. It’s open later than most other spots around town and is therefore the perfect place to sit and drink outside with someone you do couple-y things with. Get a spot next to the fire pit so your clothes smell like beef jerky the next day, or hang out inside underneath a disco ball. If you want to snack on something, we like the mezze-style dips that come with crunchy Mud Club bagel chips you won't be able to stop eating. Stop by Thursday through Sunday, since they’re closed during the week.

WOODSTOCK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO