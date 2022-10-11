ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

What The Fun…Stairway To Hell In North Dakota? (WTF!)

Don't just believe me...believe this newsy-sounding lady in this post. Thanks to the good folks at The Stairway To Hell of Tagus North Dakota: Urban Legends You Tube Channel we have a baseline for this story. "Hell hounds roaming, glowing gravestones, ghost trains, and various other ghostly activities." They said...
TAGUS, ND
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window

You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
BISMARCK, ND
Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota

1. Journal - Honestly evaluate your garden. Note: What plants "Thrived"? "Which plants "Failed"? Where were the locations of these plants? Sunlight, shade, etc. Empty, remove and trim back. The fun may be done watering and enjoying the growth, instead of dragging your feet to clean up the "dead mess" take care now. Throwout the annuals, clip to the ground the perennials, and just be sure to double-check the "best care practices" of the perennials.
GARDENING
Why North Dakota doctors worry about this year’s flu season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Local doctors are encouraging North Dakotans to get their flu shot before Halloween. Doctors worry that this year’s flu season is going to be tougher than usual. That’s because Australia is experiencing its worst flu season in five years. To predict each flu season, the doctors in the United States usually […]
HEALTH
Mummification mysteries revealed as researchers clean North Dakota fossil

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota the Dinomummy’s secrets are more than skin deep. The fossil of a 67-million-year-old adolescent mummified Edmontosaurus is found in the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. There, paleontologists have spent years putting together the puzzle: what happened to Dakota in life and after death? Now, the team working on the fossil has unearthed more information.
SCIENCE
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”

The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
MINNESOTA STATE
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
GRAND FORKS, ND
MnDOT plans aerial photography in NW MN

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
MINNESOTA STATE
Here’s North Dakota’s Favorite Halloween Candy For 2022

Don't worry this isn't a "Is candy corn disgusting, debate." Though, since it's been addressed, candy corn is delicious, and the pumpkin-shaped ones are the actual best. more sugary goodness = more better. The Breakdown. No, I'm not talking about the inevitable breakdown and decay of your teeth after eating...
POLITICS
Can Your Dogs Get Married In North Dakota?

Okay look, I know this isn't the most pressing issue in the world, but we all have pets, no? I can't tell you how many times I've heard people say they get a dog, then shortly after they start to feel bad because that dog needs a friend. I'm sure you know where I'm going with this; that person then gets another dog. It's a snowball effect.
FARGO, ND
‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

