Miami-dade County, FL

floridaconstructionnews.com

Developer ‘chomping at the bit’ to start building film $164 million studio in Fort Lauderdale

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. The Fort Lauderdale City Commission has approved a plan to build a $164 million film studio on a 61-acre parcel of land – the site of the former Wingate incinerator.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Daily Mail

South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps

House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sheridan Street drawbridge was supposed to re-open this week. Here’s the new target date.

The Sheridan Street drawbridge in Hollywood won’t be opening later this week as previously scheduled. The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will now remain closed through Wednesday, Oct. 26, as a $12.2 million renovation project was temporarily put on hold for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement Wednesday. FDOT said in late August it would ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County Library no longer issuing late fines

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Library will no longer be issuing late fines. Customers will no longer be fined for items returned after their due date. All late fines will no longer build up. They also said they will be cancelling any existing late fees starting this...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

First-time candidate draws Republican support in Broward’s HD 96

Dan Daley is facing his first ballot challenge since elected to represent western Broward County. Florida Republicans are investing in a first-time candidate who is giving twice-elected Democratic Rep. Dan Daley his first ballot challenge as he seeks re-election to represent thoroughly blue western Broward County. Republican Jenna Hague had...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Janelle Perez: Moderate Democrat in the Crosshairs of Miami Politics

State senate candidate Janelle Perez's healthcare business background and moderate political stances have drawn jabs from a wide range of detractors: from progressives who claim she's not progressive enough, to her Republican opponent in the race, Alexis Calatayud, whose camp has attacked Perez for her work at her family’s Medicare insurance company.
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

20 Facts About the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

Jamaican cuisine stands side-by-side with the nation’s other cultural pillars, such as reggae, dancehall, and athletics. When it comes to Jamaican food, of course, jerk is king. And, when it comes to the celebration of all things jerk, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival tops the list. This year’s festival, which will be held Sunday, November 13 in Miramar, Florida, will commemorate the event’s 20th anniversary.
MIRAMAR, FL
livability.com

Dania Beach, Florida, Rides Wave of Growth

This South Florida city is attracting new businesses, residents. Sponsored by: Dania Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. A wave of excitement is permeating the city of Dania Beach. This South Florida city is experiencing incredible growth — from its population and business climate to housing developments and entertainment options — and transforming into a place that companies and people want to call home. Let’s dig into some of the city’s assets.
DANIA BEACH, FL

