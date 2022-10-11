Read full article on original website
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
Texas Startup Is Creating Clean Hydrogen From Microbes and Old Oil Wells
Charles Nelson, chief business officer at Cemvita, told Newsweek "the ground is our equipment, so we don't have to build anything new to be able to do this."
coingeek.com
Argentina’s state-owned energy firm enters block reward mining by using waste gas
A state-owned energy firm has thrown its hands in the ring to join the league of block reward miners operating in Argentina. YPF Luz, the renewable arm of YPF, has announced that it will be striking a partnership with an unnamed international mining company looking to set up shop in the South American company.
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
solarpowerworldonline.com
An energy storage boom is coming thanks to the new storage ITC
A 21st century gold rush is upon us, as individuals, businesses and utilities sprint to install energy storage systems using the new storage investment tax credit (ITC) included in the IRA. For the first time, batteries don’t have to be installed with or charged by solar panels to receive a tax credit. Systems of any size — from residential backup to grid-scale peaking aids — will have access to a 30% ITC.
Solar energy from Sahara to power European homes via massive undersea cable
Solar energy harvested on the edge of the Sahara desert in Egypt is set to be sent to Europe via a massive undersea electricity cable.The 1,373km (853 miles) cable will deliver 3,000 MW of electricity to the European grid, powering both households and heavy industry.The ambitious energy project is expected to be completed before the end of the decade, with the Copelouzos Group backers recently meeting with Egyptian leaders in an effort to speed up the project.“By bringing 3,000 MW of clean energy to Europe via Greece, we are helping Europe wean itself off Russia’s fossil fuels and natural gas,”...
wastetodaymagazine.com
NC State awarded $2.25M grant to develop sustainable energy products from waste streams
Researchers in North Carolina State University’s College of Natural Resources and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences have been awarded a $2.25 million grant funded by the Department of Energy to develop sustainable biotechnologies sourced from solid waste streams. The project, called Sargassum and Wood Waste for Aviation Fuel...
constructiontechnology.media
Contracts for ‘world’s first’ 100% hydrogen iron plant
A subsidiary of Kobe Steel and its consortium partner Paul Wurth, an SMS group company, have signed a contract with Sweden-based H2 Green Steel to supply technology for the world’s first commercial 100% hydrogen direct reduced iron (DRI) plant. Kobe Steel subsidiary Midrex Technologies will supply MIDREX H2TM technology...
Recycling Today
Electra commissions battery materials recycling demonstration plant
Electra Battery Materials Corp., Toronto, is commissioning its black mass recycling demonstration plant at its battery materials park, located north of Toronto. The move follows the successful installation of material feed handling and lime delivery systems, two circuits in Electra's hydrometallurgical process designed to recycle end-of-life lithium-ion battery materials. "Automakers...
Inside Indiana Business
Cummins expanding hydrogen power efforts
Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is heavily investing in hydrogen power as part of its global decarbonization goals with the dedication of an electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Minnesota. The powertrain maker has allocated a nearly 90,000-square-foot section of an existing plant in the Twin Cities to build the proton exchange membrane (PEM) system that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen.
CNBC
Green hydrogen corridor aims to harness Spanish sunshine and decarbonize Europe's industrial north
"The co-operation is part of Rotterdam's ambition to supply Northwest Europe with 4.6 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030," statement issued Tuesday says. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and can be deployed in a wide range of industries. Today, the vast majority of hydrogen generation is based...
Nigerian company turns e-waste into solar powered lanterns
LAGOS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Quadloop, a Nigerian based company, has found a way to turn electronic waste into solar lanterns and other products which will have a lower impact on the environment.
altenergymag.com
Solar and Storage Industry: Interconnection Reforms Must Strike the Right Balance of Transparency and Efficiency
SEIA’s comments recommend ways to make it faster and easier to connect solar and energy storage projects to the electricity grid, consistent with the President’s clean energy goals. Thousands of clean energy project applications have been waiting, in some cases for years, for approval by transmission operators to connect to the grid. This makes it hard for companies to deploy solar energy rapidly enough to tackle the climate crisis.
altenergymag.com
Targray Reduces Carbon Footprint with New Solar Roof at World Headquarters
Rooftop solar array will be among the largest in the Canadian province of Quebec. Global commodity trading and material solutions provider Targray has outfitted the rooftop of its corporate headquarters with a cutting-edge 242-module photovoltaic (PV) system. Located in the West Island of Montreal, the new installation is expected to produce 130,000 kWh annually.
PV Tech
European Energy subsidiary to develop 10GW of US renewables by 2026
Danish renewables developer European Energy’s (EE) North American subsidiary has committed to developing 10GW of renewables in the US by 2026. EE North America recently opened an office in Austin, Texas to support its US development pipeline, where it bought nearly 3,000 hectares of land to develop its first US solar projects, including 1GW of solar capacity in Texas and other projects in the Western US.
ABS Chairman: Green Corridors and Clean Energy Marine Hubs will Unite Shipping's Decarbonization Stories and Drive Regulatory Clarity and Consistency
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- The decisive role of public-private partnerships in delivering net zero for shipping by 2050 was spotlighted by Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO in his keynote address at the 2022 SHIPPINGInsight conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005916/en/ Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO, delivers the keynote address focused on green shipping corridors at the 2022 SHIPPINGInsight conference in Stamford, CT. (Photo: Business Wire)
A US firm debuts the world's first pilot of a hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handler
Hyster Company, a lift truck designer and manufacturer, has unveiled what could possibly be the world's first hydrogen fuel cell-powered (HFC) container handler. Powered by two 45kw hydrogen fuel cells from Nuvera, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster's parent company Hyster-Yale Group, the pilot program of the industry-standard H1050-1150XD-CH container handler has begun at Fenix Marine Services in the Port of Los Angeles.
Recycling Today
Report prioritizes chemical recycling feedstock targets
A study commissioned by the Singapore-based Alliance to End Plastic Waste spells out what researchers determined to be nine requirements for feedstock deemed suitable for plastic scrap pyrolysis facilities. The study, conducted by United Kingdom-based Eunomia Research & Consulting, is titled “Feedstock Quality Guidelines for Pyrolysis of Plastic Waste.” While...
wasteadvantagemag.com
LyondellBasell and Genox Recycling Plan to Establish Plastics Recycling Joint Venture
LyondellBasell and Genox Recycling jointly announce they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture (JV) to build a plastics recycling plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province with a planned start up in 2023. The plastic recycling plant will use mechanical recycling technology to recycle post-consumer plastic waste and produce new polymers sold under the LyondellBasell CirculenRecover product portfolio. This JV aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste sent to landfills, incinerators or the environment, support the growing demand for circular and sustainable solutions and promote high-quality development of local recycling.
altenergymag.com
Hydrogen Generation Market: Possibilities And New Developments In The Production Of Hydrogen
The hydrogen generation market is driven by rising demand for cleaner fuel and escalating regulatory restrictions for the desulfurization of petroleum products. The global hydrogen generation market is expected to drive growth at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The Environmental Protection Agency of the United States has...
