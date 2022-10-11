The Dolphins are 3-2 after five weeks, but Miami could be in deep trouble if it continues to be without Tua Tagovailoa. Teddy Bridgewater started for the third-year quarterback while he remains in the concussion protocol, but the eight-year veteran soon found himself in the same spot after being taken out of a Week 5 contest against the Jets after just one play.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO