Attorney General Bonta Announces Eradication of Nearly One Million Cannabis Plants as Part of Interagency Effort to Combat Illegal Market

ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces $53 Million in New Housing Grants to Help Older Adults and Adults with Disabilities
SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom, with The California Department of Social Services (CDSS), today announced that 12 organizations, funding 14 projects were awarded a total of $53 million in grants to create more residential care options for older adults and adults with disabilities, including people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. A total of 402 beds or units will be created with these funds. This new investment follows $47 million that was awarded to five organizations this past August.
ca.gov
New report shows how California is leading the nation in cleaning up school buses
State’s investments surpass $1.2 billion with more than 1,800 zero-emission school buses operating or on order. School Buses, Lower-Emission School Bus Program, Carl Moyer Program: School Bus, California Climate Investments, On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program. SACRAMENTO — A report published today by the California Air Resources Board, in consultation...
ca.gov
DWR Now Accepting Applications for $510 Million in Financial Assistance to Support Water Supply Reliability, Yard Transformation, and Migratory Birds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California prepares for extreme drought to extend into a fourth year, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) is gearing up to provide $510 million in financial assistance to help communities, water agencies, and farmers prepare for a hotter and drier future. “All communities are impacted...
ca.gov
DAS Solicits Proposals for $25 Million Equal Representation in Construction Apprenticeship Grant Program
Funds will help remove barriers to women, non-binary and underserved populations entering building and construction trades. Oakland—The California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) and its Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS), on behalf of the Labor & Workforce Development Agency, announces the availability of $25 million in funding to improve access to training and employment opportunities for women, non-binary and underserved populations within the building and construction trades. The Equal Representation in Construction Apprenticeship (ERiCA) grant funds will be used to cover childcare costs and improve outreach.
ca.gov
CEC Adopts Standards to Help Consumers Save Energy at Peak Times
Updates support grid reliability, lower utility bills through automation and time-of-use rates. Sacramento- The California Energy Commission (CEC) today adopted updates to the state’s load management standards that will give consumers more timely and accurate information on electricity costs, to help them manage energy use – especially around times when demand is high.
ca.gov
Melita Combs, Juvenile Correctional Counselor III named Bay Area Region Outstanding Line Staff of the Year 2022
Melita Combs, Juvenile Correctional Counselor III, was recognized by the California Association of Probation Institution Administrators (CAPIA) as the Bay Area Region Outstanding Line Staff of the Year 2022. Melita has been instrumental with the implementation of additional programming and services in our Juvenile Hall due to Juvenile Justice Realignment...
ca.gov
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
ABC supports efforts to improve pedestrian safety by discouraging impaired driving. Sacramento – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is supporting efforts by the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) and the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) throughout October to improve pedestrian safety and help reduce pedestrian-related crashes and injuries.
