Attorney General Bonta Announces Eradication of Nearly One Million Cannabis Plants as Part of Interagency Effort to Combat Illegal Market

Funds will help remove barriers to women, non-binary and underserved populations entering building and construction trades. Oakland—The California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) and its Division of Apprenticeship Standards (DAS), on behalf of the Labor & Workforce Development Agency, announces the availability of $25 million in funding to improve access to training and employment opportunities for women, non-binary and underserved populations within the building and construction trades. The Equal Representation in Construction Apprenticeship (ERiCA) grant funds will be used to cover childcare costs and improve outreach.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO