The Canisius golf team posted a team score of 607 on Monday to fall eight spots on the leaderboard after two rounds of the Bucknell Invitational in Lewisburg, Pa. Sophomore Ben Ramold led the Golden Griffins with his second-round score of 76. He is tied for 63rd in the field with his two-round score of 153. Fellow sophomore Ryan Edholm, who shot a career-low 67 on Sunday, posted a 79 in the second round. His two-round score of 146 has him tied for 26th in the field.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO