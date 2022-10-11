Read full article on original website
Late Goal Against Results in Draw for Men's Soccer
In a game of back and forths, Nathaniel David scored with 1:04 left in the match to give Iona the equalizer in a 3-3 draw against Canisius Wednesday afternoon in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's soccer action at the Demske Sports Complex. The Gaels moved to 3-3-3 (2-0-2 MAAC) on...
Gameday Central – Women’s Soccer at Iona
Gameday Central – Canisius (4-3-6, 2-1-3 MAAC) at Iona (7-4-3, 2-3-0 MAAC) Canisius Links: News | Roster | Coaching Staff | Schedule | Statistics. Iona Links: News | Roster | Coaching Staff | Schedule | Statistics. The Canisius women's soccer team returns to the road Wednesday with a Metro...
Golf Continues Play at Bucknell Invitational
The Canisius golf team posted a team score of 607 on Monday to fall eight spots on the leaderboard after two rounds of the Bucknell Invitational in Lewisburg, Pa. Sophomore Ben Ramold led the Golden Griffins with his second-round score of 76. He is tied for 63rd in the field with his two-round score of 153. Fellow sophomore Ryan Edholm, who shot a career-low 67 on Sunday, posted a 79 in the second round. His two-round score of 146 has him tied for 26th in the field.
