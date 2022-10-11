ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

True Blue LA

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2

After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
HeySoCal

Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
CBS LA

Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin named starter for Game 3 of NLDS

After losing Game 2 of the National League Division Series to the San Diego Padres 5-3, the Dodgers will look to bounce back in Game 3 Friday night as the series shifts down to San Diego. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will hand the ball to right hander Tony Gonsolin to start Game 3. However, Roberts told reporters Thursday that Gonsolin will be on a pitch count of 75 pitches. After getting off to a scorching start this season, Gonsolin only pitched in one game after Aug. 23 due to a right forearm strain that kept him on the injured list for essentially...
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Freddie Freeman Confident Dodgers Are ‘Just Fine’ Heading Into Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 2 of the National League Division Series with much of the blame to be placed on familiar woes with runners in scoring position. With the series notched at one game a piece, the failures to drive in an extra run at various points loomed large in the closing innings of Wednesday’s game. Despite three early solo home runs from Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers stranded 10 men on base.
FOX Sports

Turner, Dodgers start fast, hold off Padres in NLDS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Los Angeles Dodgers started fast and held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night in their NL Division Series opener. Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías, the Dodgers raced to an early 5-0 lead and appeared to...
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS Game 1 Preview: Trayce Thompson In Dodgers Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers steamrolled their way to a historic regular season and now match up with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Both clubs went into the season with high expectations, as the Dodgers added Freddie Freeman...
NBC Sports

MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history

Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
True Blue LA

NLDS game times set for remainder of Dodgers-Padres

Start times for the remainder of the Division Series round were announced by Major League Baseball on Tuesday. The Dodgers and Padres, after occupying the latest slot on the television schedule for the first two games at Dodger Stadium, will continue to play under the lights throughout the series. Here...
