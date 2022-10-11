Read full article on original website
NLDS Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/12/2022
The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. Yu Darvish is the starter for the visiting Padres, while Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the home Dodgers. The first pitch is slated for 8:37 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick.
San Diego Padres fight off Los Angeles Dodgers to tie NLDS up 1-1
The NLDS between the league-best Dodgers and NL West rival Padres is now a best-of-three as the series shifts to San Diego.
Goose stops play during Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 2 as staff chase it down
A rogue goose found its way on to the field at Dodger Stadium as it stopped play between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
True Blue LA
Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2
After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin named starter for Game 3 of NLDS
After losing Game 2 of the National League Division Series to the San Diego Padres 5-3, the Dodgers will look to bounce back in Game 3 Friday night as the series shifts down to San Diego. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will hand the ball to right hander Tony Gonsolin to start Game 3. However, Roberts told reporters Thursday that Gonsolin will be on a pitch count of 75 pitches. After getting off to a scorching start this season, Gonsolin only pitched in one game after Aug. 23 due to a right forearm strain that kept him on the injured list for essentially...
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Freddie Freeman Confident Dodgers Are ‘Just Fine’ Heading Into Game 3
The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 2 of the National League Division Series with much of the blame to be placed on familiar woes with runners in scoring position. With the series notched at one game a piece, the failures to drive in an extra run at various points loomed large in the closing innings of Wednesday’s game. Despite three early solo home runs from Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers stranded 10 men on base.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger Will Be Out Of Dodgers Lineup For Game 3 Vs. Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup was unchanged through the first two games of the National League Division Series, but will have a different look on Friday night as Cody Bellinger won’t start against San Diego Padres southpaw Blake Snell. Bellinger is just 1-for-6 with with four strikeouts in the...
FOX Sports
Turner, Dodgers start fast, hold off Padres in NLDS opener
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner homered and doubled as the Los Angeles Dodgers started fast and held off the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday night in their NL Division Series opener. Behind 17-game winner Julio Urías, the Dodgers raced to an early 5-0 lead and appeared to...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS
It was between two All-Stars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS Game 1 Preview: Trayce Thompson In Dodgers Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers steamrolled their way to a historic regular season and now match up with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Both clubs went into the season with high expectations, as the Dodgers added Freddie Freeman...
NBC Sports
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB・
True Blue LA
NLDS game times set for remainder of Dodgers-Padres
Start times for the remainder of the Division Series round were announced by Major League Baseball on Tuesday. The Dodgers and Padres, after occupying the latest slot on the television schedule for the first two games at Dodger Stadium, will continue to play under the lights throughout the series. Here...
