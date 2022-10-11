Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
411mania.com
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Names His “Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time”
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named his pick for the title of “greatest WWE Superstar of all time,” picking someone he’s very familiar with. Kurt Angle has seen and done it all during his wrestling career. The Olympic gold medallist made it to the top of both WWE and TNA during his time competing and has shared the ring with everyone from The Rock, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels, to Sting, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
Yardbarker
Solo Sikoa hadn’t seen Roman Reigns in over 20 years before WWE debut
Solo Sikoa says he wasn't close with Roman Reigns growing up but the two are starting to form a relationship. Sikoa's WWE main roster debut took place at Clash at the Castle, as he helped his cousin retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew Mcintyre. The 29-year-old was asked about his main roster call-up during a recent appearance on Cheap Heat.
PWMania
New Matches Revealed for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Updated Card
The WWE NXT Women’s Title will be on the line at Halloween Havoc. Alba Fyre and Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose have been feuding for weeks, and now WWE has confirmed Fyre vs. Rose for the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event, with the championship on the line.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Karl Anderson's NJPW Future Following WWE Return
Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
411mania.com
Notes On Producers For Last Night’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following names produced the matches and segments for Raw and the WWE Main Event tapings:. * Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline in ring promo that opened the show. *...
stillrealtous.com
Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To Shawn Michaels Overselling At SummerSlam 2005 Revealed
Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan are two of the biggest names in the history of the wrestling business and there was a lot of anticipation heading into their SummerSlam main event in 2005. However, when the bell finally rang Shawn Michaels spent the majority of the match overselling Hulk Hogan’s offense which produced some hilarious results at times. The match is still talked about to this day, but it could be argued that the match gets talked about for all the wrong reasons.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Could Be Working with Released WWE Superstar
Bray Wyatt made his WWE comeback after more than a year of absence. Last Saturday at Extreme Rules, he made his return following the Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. Wyatt’s father Mike Rotunda recently Indicated via social media that a released WWE superstar joining forces with his son in WWE.
PWMania
Several WWE RAW and SmackDown Stars Set for WWE NXT Go-Home Show, More
Several matches for next week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT have been announced. There will also be increased crossover between WWE brands next week, according to the announcement. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will feature in a “Pick Your Poison” before their Halloween Havoc match on NXT...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,245 tickets and there are 1,023 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn. LA Knight vs. mån.sôör. Bray Wyatt...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Brock Lesnar, DX, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows return on season premiere
The WWE Raw season premiere was a homecoming for a number of superstars. Brock Lesnar, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows all made surprise returns on Monday night; meanwhile, DeGeneration X returned for the group's 25th anniversary celebration. Bobby Lashley, who entered the show as United States champion, has a bone...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Ratings For 10/11/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 737,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from a week ago that did 625,000. The show did a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.13 rating. It ranked #14 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF Thinks MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone Would Be A Huge Get For AEW
AEW superstar MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling program to discuss a wide range of topics, including how the Salt of the Earth feels about his former Dynasty teammate Alexander Hammerstone, who currently holds the MLW world heavyweight champion. MJF explains why The Hammer would be a big get for AEW in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eric Bischoff Says He Lost All Respect For Shawn Michaels After Infamous Matchup Against Hulk Hogan
On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the infamous SummerSlam 2005 matchup between Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan, a match that Bischoff names as the reason he lost all respect for the Heartbreak Kid. Check out the full reason why in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opener and More Set for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling with Bound For Glory Fallout
Tonight’s post-Bound For Glory edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS will open with Impact World Champion Josh Alexander delivering an in-ring promo to set up the main event. Spoilers for the episode can be found here. The first match on tonight’s show will be Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Clark Connors Excited About The Addition Of The NJPW World TV Title: “Has My Name Written All Over It”
NJPW star Clark Connors recently joined the Ringsiders Wrestling program to discuss the addition of the NJPW World Television championship, a title that will have 15-minute time limit during every defense. Connors explains why he would be a perfect candidate for the new belt, which you can read in the highlights below.
