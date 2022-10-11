ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Terry scores 2nd goal in OT, Ducks rally to beat Kraken 5-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — On a night when the Anaheim Ducks got plenty of contributions from their newcomers, it was their two usual standouts who ended up delivering when it mattered most. Troy Terry scored his second goal 55 seconds into overtime, while John Gibson made 44 saves and assisted...
