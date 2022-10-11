ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners

A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse

To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

300+ MnDOT Snowplow Operators in Rochester to Prepare for Winter Season

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Over 300 Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota are meeting in Rochester and remotely during the next two weeks for their winter preparations meetings. During the meetings, operators will learn about safety updates, weather forecasting, snow and ice equipment, and working with...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Albert Lea Bookkeeper Admits to Stealing Over $200,000 from Rent Payments

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albert Lea woman has admitted to stealing over $200,000 in tenant rent payments. A news release from the U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says 44-year-old Marcie Thumann used her position as a bookkeeper for the Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) to embezzle $213,217. Lugar says she would pocket cash rent payments and alter money orders and checks between January 2010 and July 2018.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Fun 104.3

2nd Year In A Row, Minnesota Kohl’s Stores Closed Thanksgiving

I just heard that some of Minnesota could get snow this week. Which makes my heart hurt and my mind is wanting me to head to Realtor.com to find a warmer location. Actually, I'm pretty sure I can feel my fingers freeze as I am typing right now. While I go find another layer to bundle up with, some huge news just showed up from a gigantic retail chain with stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Looks like they are showing some love to their employees this Thanksgiving season!
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

How to Rent Someone’s Yard in Rochester for Your Dog

Dogs need lots of exercises, some more than others. They need play time, plenty of walks, and ideally a place to run around off-leash. But sometimes the latter just isn't possible. That's why there's a way you can rent out someone's yard in Rochester, MN and around SE Minnesota for your dog(s) to run around.
ROCHESTER, MN
Burglary Conviction Sends Former Stewartville Man to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Stewartville man with a history of drug and burglary convictions has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for a break-in that occurred in Rochester two years ago. 35-year-old Brandon Moore, who now has a Spring Valley address, entered a guilty...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Which Building Is The Tallest In Rochester, Minnesota?

Construction projects are all OVER Minnesota's Med City these days, and the downtown skyline continues to change. So just which buildings are the tallest here in Rochester right now?. It was several years ago Mayo Clinic made this announcement that said they're planning on adding 11 new stories to the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60

A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
FAIRMONT, MN
Fun 104.3

Motorcyclist Hurt in SE Minnesota Crash

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist from Iowa was hurt as the result of a crash on I-90 near Albert Lea Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says 46-year-old Dominick Beach was driving on the entrance ramp to eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Rd. 46 east of Albert Lea when the wheel started to wobble. The motorcycle then went off the road around 10:30 a.m.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Fun 104.3

New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester

It's not every day that a world record is made in Rochester, Minnesota but apparently one was made on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. New Guinness World Record Set on Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota. It's been a bit since I've been to a big conference with a few thousand...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Body Found in Small Minnesota Town Prompts Investigation

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating after discovering a body in a residential street in Elko New Market Township Friday morning. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the report of the body of a male in...
ELKO NEW MARKET, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
HASTINGS, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

