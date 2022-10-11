Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
WWE Confirms Return Of Missing Superstar
Another homecoming. There have been several changes to WWE’s roster in recent months and they moves continue all over the company. Wrestlers have been coming and going from one roster to the other, along with a bunch of wrestlers coming back to WWE after a hiatus for one reason or another. Now WWE has announced that another name will be coming back to the company.
Brock Lesnar Broke Former WWE Talent’s Jaw After They Ribbed Him
A wrestling veteran has revealed that Brock Lesnar once broke a fellow wrestler’s jaw after they tried to play a rib on him. After ending his college wrestling career with a record of 106 wins and only five defeats and a number of championships behind him Brock Lesnar embarked on a career with WWE.
Huge Title Change Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
He who hath the gold. There are a lot of titles in WWE and some of them are among the most famous in all of wrestling. Winning such titles can make a hue difference for anyone, even if they have held the gold before. It means something to see a title change hands under any circumstances, and that took place again this week, albeit with some shenanigans before the match.
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
WWE Raw Star Says “I’m Done”
One star of the Raw brand has stated simply “I’m done” as they release a video where they air their frustrations and vow that they won’t be kept down. Mustafa Ali has had something of a stop-start career in WWE to date. A standout of the company’s cruiserweight division at the time, Ali was moved to SmackDown in 2018 where he instantly made a splash sharing the ring with some of the brand’s biggest names such as AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan.
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
Mandy Rose Issues Statement After Brother’s Tragic Death
Mandy Rose has been a dominant force in the women’s division on NXT. She has beaten everyone who challenged her. It looks WWE has been planning a feud between former NXT UK Women’s Champion Alba Fyre and Mandy Rose. Last week on NXT, Mandy Rose along with her...
Matt Riddle Says Seth Rollins ‘Didn’t Have A Choice’ But To Work With Him In WWE
Ever since Matt Riddle signed with WWE, he has been one of the mainstays of WWE television, be it in NXT or the main roster. His in-ring skills are one of the best in the company and he already has a good fan following. During the WWE Draft in 2020,...
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
Former WWE Champion Says He Can’t Even Talk To The New WWE Regime
It’s been years since fans have seen Alberto Del Rio make an appearance on WWE programming as he last parted ways with the company in 2016. Since then the former WWE Champion has openly stated that he would like to return, but it doesn’t seem that a return for Alberto is in the plans at the moment.
WWE Reportedly Considered Bringing In AEW Star For Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was the big season premiere episode, and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for D-Generation X. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg all appeared on the show, but Billy Gunn was absent. Billy Gunn currently works for AEW...
Why WWE Fired Bray Wyatt In 2021
Bray Wyatt’s Fiend character was one of the most creative gimmicks in the company’s history. He was abruptly fired from WWE back in July 2021. This was after he was absent from WWE television for several months prior to his release. The reason why Wyatt was suddenly let go by WWE was also revealed, but some people have seemed to forget about what transpired.
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
Former WWE Star Issues Statement On WWE Return Rumors
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE former stars are returning at a rapid pace, and Matt Cardona got the wrestling world talking recently when he noted on Twitter that a rematch with Drew McIntyre would be fun. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently told Metro...
