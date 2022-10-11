APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- While Pam and Joe Wycoff have retired from forensics, you see their imprint all over Apple Valley High School. There's a special place for students who are finalists at the National Speech and Debate Tournament."When those pictures started going up on the wall and people see them, it's about lifting others up," said Pam Wycoff. "They say, 'I see that person. That person looks like me. If that person did it, then I can do it, too.'"Many people aren't even sure of what high school forensics really entails. It dates back to Greek competitions, where people...

