Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball's Advice to Ayo Dosunmu on Starting PG Role
Dosunmu leaning on Ball for advice on starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ayo Dosunmu calls Lonzo Ball one of his good friends on the Chicago Bulls, a key figure in his rookie transition from college to the NBA. "A lot of the times on road trips...
Denver Nuggets Waive Former Kentucky Star
The Denver Nuggets have waived Kellan Grady. The 25-year-old played his final season in college for the Kentucky men's basketball team.
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan names Ayo Dosunmu full-time starting point guard
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan names Ayo Dosunmu full-time starting point guard, praising his hard work and dedication.
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 6 game
The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 6 game, the first game on the Week 6 NFL schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions:. Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers...
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Chicago Bears Looking At Former First Team All-Big Ten Player Before Week 6 game
The Chicago Bears might be in the market for a punter. The Chicago Bears added important value to their special teams in the draft. General manager Ryan Poles used critical draft capital in the third round with return specialist Velus Jones Jr. and the seventh round with punter Trenton Gill.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Preseason
The Heat open the season Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview
Scouting report, odds, injuries, and streaming options for the preseason game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Thunder Defense Continues to Impress in Preseason
Oklahoma City's defense looks legitimate and sustainable through preseason.
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Some skills are simply fundamental. If you possess them, you’ll always offer value – wherever you go. The NBA is no different. Take a musician, for example. You don’t have to be a virtuoso technician to be a successful musician. If you can keep time, and learn songs, you should be able to find a place in a band.
Knicks surpass Lakers as most in-demand NBA team on StubHub
After a busy offseason, the New York Knicks are the NBA’s most in-demand team entering the 2022-23 season, according to StubHub’s ticket sales. For the last five seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have had the best-selling tickets on StubHub, but they were surpassed by the Knicks this year. New York has seen their ticket sales nearly triple from last October to now.
Heat Hand Pelicans First Loss Of The Preseason, 120-103
A short-handed Pelicans squad struggled on both ends of the court, falling to Miami under a barrage of three-pointers.
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
Watch: J.B. Bickerstaff's Postgame Press Conference After Cavs Beat Atlanta, 105-99
The Cavs just picked up their first win of the preseason. But more importantly, I think we learned a bit more about this team. Isaac Okoro had a great start, Donovan Mitchell looked really good in the second half, Darius Garland share the ball great and the Cavs played much better defense when it was do-or-die time late in the game.
Patrick Williams Leads Bulls to Win in Preseason Finale
The Chicago Bulls played their final preseason game Tuesday against their division rival Milwaukee Bucks. Stars Zach aVine and DeMar DeRozan sat out to rest up for the real deal, which gave head coach Billy Donovan clear looks at the battles for final roster spots. The Bulls started Ayo Dosunmu,...
