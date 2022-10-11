ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a Friday night matchup against the Raptors in Montreal, the cutdown process has begun. ...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Some skills are simply fundamental. If you possess them, you’ll always offer value – wherever you go. The NBA is no different. Take a musician, for example. You don’t have to be a virtuoso technician to be a successful musician. If you can keep time, and learn songs, you should be able to find a place in a band.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks surpass Lakers as most in-demand NBA team on StubHub

After a busy offseason, the New York Knicks are the NBA’s most in-demand team entering the 2022-23 season, according to StubHub’s ticket sales. For the last five seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have had the best-selling tickets on StubHub, but they were surpassed by the Knicks this year. New York has seen their ticket sales nearly triple from last October to now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Patrick Williams Leads Bulls to Win in Preseason Finale

The Chicago Bulls played their final preseason game Tuesday against their division rival Milwaukee Bucks. Stars Zach aVine and DeMar DeRozan sat out to rest up for the real deal, which gave head coach Billy Donovan clear looks at the battles for final roster spots. The Bulls started Ayo Dosunmu,...
CHICAGO, IL

