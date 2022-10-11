Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Planting trees in Harrisburg City, can you help?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg is on a mission to plant more trees October 28-30, can you help?. Volunteers will be asked to arrive at 9 a.m. for a group demonstration of planting trees so everyone understands the best way to plant. All the trees have been pre-selected after the city spoke with property owners and residents in the areas.
local21news.com
Donation event to help those effected by Hurricane Ian in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Due to the effects of Hurricane Ian, The Fraternal Order of Police in Lancaster County, along with several other businesses in the area, are coordinating to collect items that will be delivered to first responders and citizens in need at Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
Pay-what-you-can vet clinic makes first stop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Humane Pennsylvania is launching its neighborhood Pay-What-You-Can Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinics. Monday's clinic was the first in a series of mobile community clinics that will offer affordable vaccines and microchips for pets. The next clinic will be held on Oct. 17 at Two Dudes Painting...
local21news.com
Epilepsy Foundation hosting 'Walk to End Epilepsy' in Lancaster
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania announced they're holding their fourth "Walk to End Epilepsy" event in Lancaster. Members from across the region will join together at the Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster on October 22, for a day of fun celebrations, raise funds, and to spread awareness for epilepsy, according to press release.
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
Parents, employees left scrambling after school's sudden closure
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — A center in Monroe County that served children with autism closed its doors over the summer. Families and the center's own employees said they were given no notice. Mary Dove is one of the parents who sent her child to the Pennsylvania Autism Action Center. Dove...
Times News
Fire company opens its doors
Dozens turned out Tuesday evening for a Fire Prevention Night event hosted by the Hometown Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 of Rush Township. Attendees got the chance to meet volunteer firefighters and fire police from the Hometown company, as well as the McAdoo Fire Department. Both departments displayed apparatus and...
Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
local21news.com
Fire deaths hit 14-year high as crews stress preparedness
York, PA — A disturbing trend across the nation as fire deaths spike to 14-year highs. National Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity for families to plan for the possibility of one of the worst days of their lives. “Fires happen anytime. Fires happen everywhere,” said Chief Bill Sleeger,...
WGAL
Tractor-trailer, trash truck collide in Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer and a trash truck collided in Lancaster County. Police said the crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East in West Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said the trash truck caught fire, and a hazmat team responded...
local21news.com
Missing Lancaster County teen safely located, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say Julian Slocum has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in Lancaster County say they have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old in Lancaster County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Julian Slocum...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
Times News
Weekly food pantry open
Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
Spring Garden residents frustrated with construction dump site
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Residents in one Spring Garden Township neighborhood are used to peace and quiet. But lately, that hasn’t been the case. “My alarm clock is the dump truck slamming at 7:00 a.m., on the button every day," said resident Amy Mitten. “I have to listen...
SUV drives into York County therapy center, injuring at least 1: officials
YORK, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an SVU crashed into the storefront of a physical therapy practice in York County on Wednesday. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, the SUV drove into the glass front window of CPRS Therapy on Cinema Drive in Springettsbury around 4:20 p.m.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Turnpike to remove temporary bridge in Dauphin County
LOWERS SWATARA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has announced that on Sunday, Oct 16, crews will be removing a temporary bridge that spans the roadway at mile marker 250 on Interstate 76 of the turnpike. A new bridge has been built and the temporary bridge is...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
local21news.com
Possible reward offered for information on man wanted on over 20 charges
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Lykens Station is seeking information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Troy Lynn MILLER of Elizabethville, Dauphin County. Miller is wanted for criminal arrests for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, drug possession, and other charges. He is believed to be...
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County
WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
