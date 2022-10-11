ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Grove, PA

local21news.com

Planting trees in Harrisburg City, can you help?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg is on a mission to plant more trees October 28-30, can you help?. Volunteers will be asked to arrive at 9 a.m. for a group demonstration of planting trees so everyone understands the best way to plant. All the trees have been pre-selected after the city spoke with property owners and residents in the areas.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Pay-what-you-can vet clinic makes first stop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Humane Pennsylvania is launching its neighborhood Pay-What-You-Can Pet Vaccine and Microchip Clinics. Monday's clinic was the first in a series of mobile community clinics that will offer affordable vaccines and microchips for pets. The next clinic will be held on Oct. 17 at Two Dudes Painting...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Epilepsy Foundation hosting 'Walk to End Epilepsy' in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Epilepsy Foundation Eastern Pennsylvania announced they're holding their fourth "Walk to End Epilepsy" event in Lancaster. Members from across the region will join together at the Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster on October 22, for a day of fun celebrations, raise funds, and to spread awareness for epilepsy, according to press release.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’

The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Times News

Fire company opens its doors

Dozens turned out Tuesday evening for a Fire Prevention Night event hosted by the Hometown Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 of Rush Township. Attendees got the chance to meet volunteer firefighters and fire police from the Hometown company, as well as the McAdoo Fire Department. Both departments displayed apparatus and...
MCADOO, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
POTTSVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Fire deaths hit 14-year high as crews stress preparedness

York, PA — A disturbing trend across the nation as fire deaths spike to 14-year highs. National Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity for families to plan for the possibility of one of the worst days of their lives. “Fires happen anytime. Fires happen everywhere,” said Chief Bill Sleeger,...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Tractor-trailer, trash truck collide in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer and a trash truck collided in Lancaster County. Police said the crash happened shortly before 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Lampeter Road and Lincoln Highway East in West Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said the trash truck caught fire, and a hazmat team responded...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Missing Lancaster County teen safely located, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | The Pennsylvania State Police say Julian Slocum has been safely located. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in Lancaster County say they have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 14-year-old in Lancaster County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Julian Slocum...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Weekly food pantry open

Above: Friends Helping Neighbors, through Second Harvest Food Bank, a weekly food pantry, is open from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the Mahoning Farmers Market. From left, volunteer Rich Reimer, Dean Fisher, director at Friends Helping Neighbors, and volunteer Charlie Snyder load up this vehicle Monday afternoon. The pantry served 140 families in 30 minutes. Friends Helping Neighbors is sponsored by the Carbon County Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization. Donations can be made to the Carbon County Community Foundation, 160 S. 2nd St #3b, Lehighton, Pa., 18235. No donations accepted at the pantry. They are always in need of volunteers.
LEHIGHTON, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Possible reward offered for information on man wanted on over 20 charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Lykens Station is seeking information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Troy Lynn MILLER of Elizabethville, Dauphin County. Miller is wanted for criminal arrests for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, drug possession, and other charges. He is believed to be...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County

WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

