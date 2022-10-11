ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 10 PM

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. The winds have been coming in from the south at times, bringing up our humidity and also more pop up storms! It sure is warm! When will the trades return?. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: 13 hours...
Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor

Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
East Maui residents remember beloved church destroyed in fire

WAILUA NUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - East Maui residents watched St. Gabriel Mission Church go up in flames just weeks ago. As of Wednesday, it’s a pile of rubble and ashes. “Just sad,” said Keanae resident Awapuhi Kaauamo Carmichael. “We were all sad because we had so many memories of the church.”
Rare collection of Hawaiiana from 1893 to go up for auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s your chance to own a piece of history. A rare collection of Hawaiiana will be up for auction. The collection features a 12-foot long Royal Hawaiian Standard, which was flown over Queen Liliuokalani’s home, Washington Place, during the overthrow in 1893 of the Hawaiian monarchy.
Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame set to induct 2022 class

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a pandemic hiatus, the Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame is set to welcome their latest class of swimmers. This year they’re honoring 12 individuals for their contributions in and out of the water. The nominees are being honored in multiple categories, including swimming, coaching, and...
Pacific Rim Report: North Korea's nuclear capability

What's Trending: Ryan Reynolds making documentary about one of his favorite comedians. Ryan Reynolds is making a documentary about one of his favorite comedians: John Candy. The dollar is still getting stronger. 20th Annual Pumpkin Festival is kicking off at Aloun Farms. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hawai‘i’s longest-running pumpkin...
Tiki's Grill and Bar is celebrating 20 years

18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools. The state Board of Education is seeking the public’s input to help public schools plan for the future. What's Trending: Fat Bear voting controversy; New 'Wednesday Addams'...
HNN Digital Team members make a special appearance on the Today Show

Campaign 2022: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green. With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job. Visitors may soon have to pay for parking at popular beach...
15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
Candidates for governor go head-to-head on controversial issues of abortion, gun control

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The candidates for governor are accusing each other of inciting fear and being misinformed on heated issues. As the front-runner, Democrat Josh Green has gotten aggressive on the abortion issue by attacking Republican Duke Aiona, who calls himself pro-life from conception to death, but says he respects the law giving a woman a right to choose.
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman got lucky after hitting a massive jackpot in Las Vegas last week. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot totaling more than $717,000 after playing a slot machine at the Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino, according to a news release from the company.
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona

PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old Kula woman was among three college students killed in a four-vehicle crash in Arizona on Monday morning, officials said. Hunter Balberdi and two classmates at Grand Canyon University died when a vehicle going the wrong way hit their car and two other vehicles on I-17, north of Phoenix.
