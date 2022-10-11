Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 10 PM
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. The winds have been coming in from the south at times, bringing up our humidity and also more pop up storms! It sure is warm! When will the trades return?. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: 13 hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Ryan Reynolds making documentary about one of his favorite comedians
The dollar is still getting stronger. Howard Dicus speaks with David Santoro of the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum to discuss the latest spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days. 20th Annual Pumpkin Festival is kicking off at Aloun Farms. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hawai‘i’s longest-running pumpkin festival...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor
Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii stunt car driver competes in thousand-mile, all-female race through desert
Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change, housing plans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a new series this week, Hawaii News Now tackles two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
East Maui residents remember beloved church destroyed in fire
WAILUA NUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - East Maui residents watched St. Gabriel Mission Church go up in flames just weeks ago. As of Wednesday, it’s a pile of rubble and ashes. “Just sad,” said Keanae resident Awapuhi Kaauamo Carmichael. “We were all sad because we had so many memories of the church.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rare collection of Hawaiiana from 1893 to go up for auction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s your chance to own a piece of history. A rare collection of Hawaiiana will be up for auction. The collection features a 12-foot long Royal Hawaiian Standard, which was flown over Queen Liliuokalani’s home, Washington Place, during the overthrow in 1893 of the Hawaiian monarchy.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame set to induct 2022 class
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a pandemic hiatus, the Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame is set to welcome their latest class of swimmers. This year they’re honoring 12 individuals for their contributions in and out of the water. The nominees are being honored in multiple categories, including swimming, coaching, and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday mandating access to reproductive health care services in Hawaii. The order comes after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in June, which has allowed 18 states to enact full or partial abortion bans. “Abortion is legal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pacific Rim Report: North Korea's nuclear capability
What's Trending: Ryan Reynolds making documentary about one of his favorite comedians. Ryan Reynolds is making a documentary about one of his favorite comedians: John Candy. The dollar is still getting stronger. 20th Annual Pumpkin Festival is kicking off at Aloun Farms. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hawai‘i’s longest-running pumpkin...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii sees dramatic increase in fentanyl-related overdoses reported in September
After decades of erosion, city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nations top ranked beaches. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change, housing plans. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. In a new series this week, Hawaii News Now tackles two of the critical...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tiki's Grill and Bar is celebrating 20 years
18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools. The state Board of Education is seeking the public’s input to help public schools plan for the future. What's Trending: Fat Bear voting controversy; New 'Wednesday Addams'...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN Digital Team members make a special appearance on the Today Show
Campaign 2022: HNN sits down with Democratic candidate for governor Josh Green. With the general election less than a month away, candidates for governor are making their final pitches on why they would be best suited for the job. Visitors may soon have to pay for parking at popular beach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
hawaiinewsnow.com
15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Head of Hawaii’s biggest public workers union blames bureaucracy for hiring shortages
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leader of the state’s biggest public workers unions has heard enough, and he’s pushing back at officials who blame the unions for staff shortages in state and city government. There is widespread agreement that that essential city and state services, from sanitation to public...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Candidates for governor go head-to-head on controversial issues of abortion, gun control
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The candidates for governor are accusing each other of inciting fear and being misinformed on heated issues. As the front-runner, Democrat Josh Green has gotten aggressive on the abortion issue by attacking Republican Duke Aiona, who calls himself pro-life from conception to death, but says he respects the law giving a woman a right to choose.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Visitors may soon have to pay for parking at popular beach parks on Maui
After decades of erosion, city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nations top ranked beaches. Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Jackpot! Hawaii woman wins whopping $717K after playing slot machine in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman got lucky after hitting a massive jackpot in Las Vegas last week. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot totaling more than $717,000 after playing a slot machine at the Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel and Casino, according to a news release from the company.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents excited about ‘locals-only hours’ to begin at certain beach parks
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting as early as spring, visitors will have to pay to park at Ulua Beach and the Kamaole Beach Parks in South Maui. Residents with a valid Hawaii State Driver’s License who register with the Maui Resident Program will have free parking there at all times. In addition, only residents will be allowed to park there from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kula woman among 3 college students killed in crash in Arizona
PHOENIX (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old Kula woman was among three college students killed in a four-vehicle crash in Arizona on Monday morning, officials said. Hunter Balberdi and two classmates at Grand Canyon University died when a vehicle going the wrong way hit their car and two other vehicles on I-17, north of Phoenix.
Comments / 0