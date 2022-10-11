Read full article on original website
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An...
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties
65 earthquakes at Mauna Loa in the past 24 hours
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquake activity continues to increase at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. We talk to experts about what could happen next. The latest daily report about Mauna loa reveals there were 65 earthquakes in the past 24 hours. Mauna Loa is not erupting, and experts said an eruption is not imminent. […]
Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
Oahu residents voice concerns over storm water drains in Kailua as possible pollution hazard
Some windward O'ahu residents are concerned over what they call a potential pollution hazard. They're uneasy about storm water drains in Kailua. City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua. For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in...
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After decades of erosion, the city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nation’s top ranked beaches. Last week, two trees fell into the waters of Kailua Beach. “It’s fairly unbelievable how much beach we’ve lost and how much damage has been done,” said...
Rare plant thought to be extinct discovered on Kamehameha Schools land on Hawaiʻi Island
A small population of Delissea argutidentata, a plant thought to be extinct in the wild, was discovered in a crater on Kamehameha Schools land in a remote section of ma uka Kona on Hawai‘i Island. The discovery was announced today by Kamehameha Schools, the State of Hawaiʻi Department of...
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor
Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
Kailua project that focuses on at-risk youth receives $20M award in global challenge
Officials had closed down Wilder Ave on Makiki Street but it has since been reopened. Candidates for governor go head-to-head on controversial issues of abortion, gun control. The candidates for Governor are accusing each other of inciting fear and being misinformed on heated issues. After years of delays, former union...
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gridlock on Oahu roadways is prompting discussion about whether to re-establish an air ambulance program on the island. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. But officials say as Oahu’s population grows, it’s getting harder to do.
Hawaii Homeland Security responds after cyber attack targets 15 Hawaii airport websites
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a cyber-attack targeted landing pages of 15 Hawaii airport websites, including Daniel K. Inouye Inouye Airport, the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security is supporting the response efforts of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). “The State of Hawai‘i, in cooperation with federal partners, routinely works...
She knew she was different, others did too — but hate spewed isn’t stopping her
City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
Head of Hawaii’s biggest public workers union blames bureaucracy for hiring shortages
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leader of the state’s biggest public workers unions has heard enough, and he’s pushing back at officials who blame the unions for staff shortages in state and city government. There is widespread agreement that that essential city and state services, from sanitation to public...
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers
Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
Heavy rain threat continues for the islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A robust low pressure system to the north of the islands has brought periods of heavy rain to the state. Some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.
