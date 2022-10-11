ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

65 earthquakes at Mauna Loa in the past 24 hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquake activity continues to increase at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. We talk to experts about what could happen next. The latest daily report about Mauna loa reveals there were 65 earthquakes in the past 24 hours. Mauna Loa is not erupting, and experts said an eruption is not imminent. […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reefs#Climate Change#University Of Hawaii
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor

Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
KITV.com

City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in Kailua, which has been an ongoing concern among members of the area's neighborhood board. The group's chair, longtime Kailua resident Bill Hicks, said he has seen...
KAILUA, HI
Outsider.com

Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers

Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kama'aina egg farmers back in business in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kama'aina farmers who've been feeding Oahu families for 75 years have recently returned to business in hopes of producing eggs for generations to come. And for the Kaneshiro family of Waimanalo, it's a labor of love.
WAIMANALO, HI
KHON2

Heavy rain threat continues for the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A robust low pressure system to the north of the islands has brought periods of heavy rain to the state. Some showers may be thunderstorms through Thursday. Drier and more stable weather returns on Friday into the weekend.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy