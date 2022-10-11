Read full article on original website
Related
privatebankerinternational.com
Brooks Macdonald FUM dips to £15.52bn in first quarter
Brooks Macdonald has said that its funds under management (FUM) fell to £15.52bn in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. At the end of 30 June 2022, the end of the firm’s previous financial year, FUM stood at £15.7bn. For the first quarter ended 30 September...
privatebankerinternational.com
Hong Kong’s Raffles Family Office rolls out new digital asset platform
Hong Kong-based Raffles Family Office (Raffles FO) has introduced a digital asset platform to help ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families to access and invest in digital assets. Called Revo Digital Family Office (DFO), the platform has been developed on the basis of Raffles FO’s own knowhow and solutions from Hong Kong-listed crypto firm Huobi Technology.
Comments / 0