BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
Chicago crime frustrations mount against State's Attorney Kim Foxx as 'mass exodus' continues: source
Four Cook County Assistant States Attorneys have resigned from Kimberly Foxx's office over the past two weeks, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.
Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022
Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Commentary: Turning a Blind-Eye to Wolf Problem Is Not Management
As clashes between wolves and cattle continue this fall, the discovery of six poisoned wolves in Stevens County and the hearing of arguments that could end grazing in the Colville National Forest by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals have created another complication in an already difficult situation managing growing wolf populations.
3 New Local Breweries to Know
Launched by Chuck Patella in May, this spot turns out classic, crowd-pleasing beer styles from a galley-kitchen-sized facility. Try Rogers Proud Pale Ale. Sip the crisp, hoppy beer in the 37-seat taproom (1617 W. Howard St., Rogers Park). 2. Azadi Brewing Company. Founded in 2020 by Bhavik Modi and Gator...
WSDOT security officers arrive at I-90 homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — As conflicts over the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street reach a head, occupants at the camp are finding themselves in the middle as the city and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) hash out what happens next. As part of a four-step plan...
