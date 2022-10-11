Read full article on original website
hardingsports.com
Volleyball Survives Five-Match Thriller
BETHANY, Okla. – It took five close sets for the Lady Bisons to get the job done Friday. The Harding volleyball team defeated Southern Nazarene 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 15-10) in Great American Conference action. The Lady Bisons remain perfect in GAC action with the win and sealed...
Volleyball Gets Big Win Thursday
SHAWNEE, Okla. – The Harding volleyball team stayed perfect in Great American Conference action Thursday after defeating Oklahoma Baptist 3-1 (25-23, 10-25, 25-18, 25-19). Oklahoma Baptist was in second place in the GAC standings coming into Thursday's contest. Thursday's win also marked Harding's 19th straight win dating back to...
Harding and Newman Play to 1-1 Tie on Senior Night
SEARCY – Both goals came within just over a minute of each other Thursday as Harding and Newman played to a 1-1 tie in GAC/MIAA action at Stevens Soccer Field. Harding celebrated its two seniors—Donnell Bowes and Joseph Oliver—in a pregame ceremony then set about attacking the Newman goal.
Briley-Anne Brown Breaks 24-Year-Old Record at Oklahoma Baptist
SHAWNEE, Okla. – Briley-Anne Brown found the back of the net 17 seconds into the game but the Lady Bisons couldn't hold off Oklahoma Baptist as they went on to win 3-1 in Great American Conference action. Brown's goal was the fastest goal in program history. It was the...
