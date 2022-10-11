ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Business
City
Greenwich, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Investors shouldn't get bullish on the stock market until 3 things happen, and should use any rally to rotate out of growth names ahead of a stagflationary recession, BofA says

Investors should hold off on buying the dip in stocks until earnings begin to decline, according to Bank of America. The bank said the risk of a stagflationary recession means investors should use rallies to sell growth stocks. "Higher discount rates reward firms that produce high profits today, not speculators...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cio#Chinese#Axis Capital#Ge Global Pension#Madia
TheStreet

BofA Likes Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley Among Bank Stocks

Bank stocks have stumbled in 2022, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, outdoing the S&P 500’s slide. Bank stocks have struggled in 2022 amid soaring interest rates, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index dropping 30% year to date, exceeding the S&P 500’s 25% slide.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
China
GOBankingRates

6 Best ETFs for Late 2022

Exchange-traded funds are a great way for investors to access sections of the market without having to build their own entire portfolios. An ETF provides an entire portfolio to investors with a single...
STOCKS
Business Insider

There's a new generation of investors gearing up to lead some of the world's largest hedge funds as billionaire founders eye succession plans

Morning! Michelle Abrego here. Founders of the largest hedge funds are eyeing their legacy and appointing their successors. Before we dive into that, also on deck is a VC with a novel approach, what investors should know about President Joe Biden's surprise move to reclassify cannabis, and the latest on Credit Suisse.
NFL
US News and World Report

BlackRock Profit Beats as ETF Demand Holds up Against Market Rout

(Reuters) -BlackRock Inc posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as strong demand for exchange-traded funds and other low-risk products cushioned the hit to fee income from a global market rout. The threat of a recession, rapidly rising interest rates and the Ukraine crisis have slammed both bonds...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Sagging Adobe

Adobe shares have slid sharply since the graphics-software specialist said Sept. 15 that it has agreed to buy Figma for about $20 billion. Investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has taken advantage of Adobe’s (ADBE) stock plunge to snap up some shares. On Monday, Ark Next...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola -- 1 Cause for Concern

Coca-Cola is a Dividend King that has increased its payout for 60 years in a row. However, its dividend payout ratio is higher than investors typically want to see. While the dividend isn't in danger, this could limit the company's ability to increase it. You’re reading a free article with...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy