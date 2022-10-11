Read full article on original website
Aurora Crime Stoppers shares success at City Council
The Aurora City Council members listened to success stories and a request of funds for Aurora Crime Stoppers, at the Tuesday, Oct. 11 City Council meeting. Board president of Aurora Area Crime Stoppers, Vernon LaVia, and Board member, Mike Funkey, reminded the City Council the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization will pay a reward for anonymous tips on felony crimes that lead to arrests.
Trick-or-Treating hours Oct. 31 set in Aurora
Official Trick-or-Treating hours in the City of Aurora are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The 6th Annual Halloween at City Hall will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the same day at Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place. The event will 10+ City departments with treats, activities and costumed characters.
Aurora applications: Trunk-or-Treat
Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry is accepting exhibitor applications for its third annual Trunk-or-Treat Friday, Oct. 28. The drive-through event will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Aurora University’s Spartan Athletic Park, Edgelawn Drive and Jericho Road in Montgomery. The public is invited. Admission is free. The deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 14.
wjol.com
Reopening of Cass Street Bridge in Joliet Delayed
The reopening of Cass Street bridge in Joliet has hit a snag. The bridge was supposed to reopen this week, but the Illinois Department of Transportation tells WJOL, the timeline has changed to mid to late November. IDOT is in the process of automating all the draw bridges through Joliet. While they were completing that work, it was discovered that one of the bridges four motors was not functioning properly.
Big crowd observes Elmhurst Quarry flood control site
In partnership with the Elmhurst History Museum, DuPage County Stormwater Management opened its Elmhurst Quarry flood control facility to a sold-out crowd Saturday, Oct. 1. Nearly 400 persons registered to get a rare, inside, look at this DuPage County landmark. During the event, attendees learned how the County uses the...
Kiwanis Club of Aurora’s new 2022-2023 leadership
oakpark.com
Neighbors demand action on Roosevelt nuisance site
Neighbors near Roosevelt Road are demanding the Oak Park village board take action against the mysterious tenants of the former Associated Tire & Battery Co. property for excess vehicular traffic and late-night noise that has been plaguing the area for over a year. Only one tenant has been confirmed to be occupying a part of the property, but neighbors believe there are two others conducting business outside of traditional hours and without proper licensing.
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
Hollywood Casinos in Aurora, Joliet move onto land near major interstates
The owners of the Hollywood Casinos in Aurora and Joliet are moving their operations onto land.
capitolfax.com
Saying the quiet part out loud in Lisle
Couple of glaring typos, as the sign is clearly supposed to say “Do not let blacks caucus; white our laws.” That’s just poor production. Trumpism has moved from downstate to the western burbs. - Politix - Tuesday, Oct 11, 22 @ 11:37 am:. Nice. Ranks right up...
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
Deaths Linked to Neglect, Error Raise Concerns About Quality of Care at This Safety Net Hospital
Roseland Community Hospital promises the “best quality care” for Chicago’s South Side, but a whistleblower complaint and a rash of fatalities, lawsuits and negative federal inspection reports suggest the situation had become dire during COVID-19.
Trunk or Treat in Plano Oct. 30
Children are invited to participate in “Trunk or Treat” sponsored by St. Mary’s Catholic Church and United Methodist Church (UMC) of Plano. This event will be at the Plano UMC parking lot from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, Children will go from car trunk to car trunk to collect goodies from friendly ghosts, good witches, and pumpkins, at each Halloween-decorated trunk. Children and those passing out goodies may be in costume. There will be games, refreshments, photo booth, favorite decorated trunk contest, and fun. Participants are encouraged to bring canned goods or paper products for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. For more information please call Linda, 630-552-3828.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora Police investigating threat at West Aurora High School
Police in Aurora are investigating a threat at West Aurora High School. The threat, which was written on a wall and circulated on social media, referenced killing on Wednesday. A message from both the police department and the school district says that there will be an increased police presence at the school as a result. The district was made aware of the message Tuesday evening.
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
Lombard man struck, killed by Metra train in Elmhurst
Elmhurst police ask anyone with information to call (630) 530-3050.
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
