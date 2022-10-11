Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment
Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’
New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Blake Shelton Was Desperate To Get on His Team
Blake Shelton was the first one to swivel his chair for 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., and even though that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from Anaheim, where Gwen Stefani was raised, Blake held out hope that Bodie would join his team, despite the fact that Bodie ended up being a four-chair turn for his performance of “You Found Me” by The Fray.
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'
The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
Blake Shelton announces exit from 'The Voice' as new coaches join
The singing competition show will say goodbye to one ot its longest-tenured coaches in Season 23 and welcome Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as first-time coaches.
Blake Shelton to Depart ‘The Voice’ After Next Season, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches
After more than a decade ago on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton is preparing to say goodbye. NBC has announced that the next season of the singing competition will be Shelton’s last. Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for all of its 22 seasons. Season 22 is currently airing on NBC, and Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, will be his last. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my...
Fans React After Blake Shelton Playfully Snubs Wife Gwen Stefani On 'The Voice'
Just a little healthy competition! Blake Shelton surprised and amused The Voice viewers when he used the "block" button against his wife, Gwen Stefani, on the Tuesday, October 4, episode of the hit talent competition. Less than a minute into contestant Ansley Burns' stellar performance, Shelton pushed the button to...
Lauren Alaina Describes Pal Blake Shelton As 'A Big Goofball,' Admits She Was 'Starstruck' To Meet Gwen Stefani
Though Lauren Alaina has been in the country circuit for a decade, she has racked up some impressive A-lister friends, including Blake Shelton, whom she toured with twice in the past few years. "He's a superstar. I think the most amazing thing that Blake not necessarily said to me, but I observed him when opening for him and I saw how he connects with the fans," the 27-year-old, who facilitated a history Opry debut with Duke, Bush's Beans one and only spokes dog, ahead of her performance on Friday, September 30, exclusively tells OK!."He's got an undeniable connection with the...
Blake Shelton Makes Major Announcement About ‘The Voice' And Fans Can't Believe It
The country music star said he'd been "wrestling with this for a while."
‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Blocks Gwen Stefani Over 15-Year-Old Singer [Watch]
Blake Shelton insisted he was not going to turn around for another artist during Monday night's (Oct. 3) edition of Season 22’s The Voice. But he did just that. The country star couldn't help but hit his red button for 15-year-old Ansley Burns of South Carolina. Burns, who stands...
Clayton News Daily
'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking Exit From Series After 8 Seasons
Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
Clayton News Daily
Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Jensen Ackles: Take Our ‘Winchesters’ Quiz!
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
West Chester Resident Wows Country Star Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’
West Chester resident Hillary Torchiana wowed Blake Shelton on this season's auditions for The Voice.Image via NBC. Wester Chester resident Hillary Torchiana wowed country singer Blake Shelton after belting Adele’s “Easy on Me” during a blind audition of NBC’s The Voice. Shelton handpicked Torchiana to be on his team for the 22nd season, writes Geoff Rushton for StateCollege.com.
Camila Cabello performs ‘Havana’ alongside Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and John Legend
Before serving as a coach on The Voice, Camila Cabello had her chance to showcase her talent in another singing competition. Years later, she was able to sing along hit “Havana” with her fellow coaches during the show’s season 22. In a recently released behind-the-scenes clip, the...
Clayton News Daily
‘Glee’ Docuseries Exploring On-Set Drama in the Works at Discovery+ & ID
From 2009 until 2015, Glee was a television phenomenon, airing over 100 episodes on Fox dealing with sexuality, race, teen pregnancy, family issues, and all sorts of social issues. And behind the scenes, it was just as dramatic, which is something Discovery+ and ID are exploring in their upcoming three-part docuseries.
Hulu Original 'Rosaline' introduces Romeo's ex-girlfriend
The film stars Kaitlyn Dever in the title role of Rosaline, Juliet's cousin.
