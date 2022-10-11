ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23

Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Boot

Trace Adkins Thinks Blake Shelton Should Be Cast as His ‘Stupid Younger Brother’ on ‘Monarch’

New Fox series Monarch -- which stars Trace Adkins opposite Susan Sarandon -- already features a number of high profile country cameos, with the likes of Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride all making appearances in the first season. Plus, the show's theme song, "The Card You Gamble," was recorded by country-leaning singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
John Legend
Person
Niall Horan
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'

The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Nbc#The Voice Blake#The Voice After Season
Variety

Blake Shelton to Depart ‘The Voice’ After Next Season, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches

After more than a decade ago on “The Voice,” Blake Shelton is preparing to say goodbye. NBC has announced that the next season of the singing competition will be Shelton’s last. Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for all of its 22 seasons. Season 22 is currently airing on NBC, and Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, will be his last. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lauren Alaina Describes Pal Blake Shelton As 'A Big Goofball,' Admits She Was 'Starstruck' To Meet Gwen Stefani

Though Lauren Alaina has been in the country circuit for a decade, she has racked up some impressive A-lister friends, including Blake Shelton, whom she toured with twice in the past few years. "He's a superstar. I think the most amazing thing that Blake not necessarily said to me, but I observed him when opening for him and I saw how he connects with the fans," the 27-year-old, who facilitated a history Opry debut with Duke, Bush's Beans one and only spokes dog, ahead of her performance on Friday, September 30, exclusively tells OK!."He's got an undeniable connection with the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Clayton News Daily

'Chicago Med' Star Announces Shocking Exit From Series After 8 Seasons

Dr. Choi is ready to hang up his scrubs. After eight seasons on Chicago Med, Brian Tee has officially announced his exit from the series. While Deadline initially broke the news following Wednesday’s episode of the One Chicago medical drama, the actor addressed his decision on Instagram shortly after.
TV & VIDEOS
VISTA.Today

West Chester Resident Wows Country Star Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’

West Chester resident Hillary Torchiana wowed Blake Shelton on this season's auditions for The Voice.Image via NBC. Wester Chester resident Hillary Torchiana wowed country singer Blake Shelton after belting Adele’s “Easy on Me” during a blind audition of NBC’s The Voice. Shelton handpicked Torchiana to be on his team for the 22nd season, writes Geoff Rushton for StateCollege.com.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Clayton News Daily

‘Glee’ Docuseries Exploring On-Set Drama in the Works at Discovery+ & ID

From 2009 until 2015, Glee was a television phenomenon, airing over 100 episodes on Fox dealing with sexuality, race, teen pregnancy, family issues, and all sorts of social issues. And behind the scenes, it was just as dramatic, which is something Discovery+ and ID are exploring in their upcoming three-part docuseries.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy