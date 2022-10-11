Read full article on original website
Aurora applications: Trunk-or-Treat
Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry is accepting exhibitor applications for its third annual Trunk-or-Treat Friday, Oct. 28. The drive-through event will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Aurora University’s Spartan Athletic Park, Edgelawn Drive and Jericho Road in Montgomery. The public is invited. Admission is free. The deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 14.
Pet blessing
Pet blessing at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Aurora. Karly, a six-year-old Siamese, is blessed by the Reverend Patrick Fish during a worship service Sunday, Oct. 9, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Aurora. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One...
wjol.com
Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
Trick-or-Treating hours Oct. 31 set in Aurora
Official Trick-or-Treating hours in the City of Aurora are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The 6th Annual Halloween at City Hall will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the same day at Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place. The event will 10+ City departments with treats, activities and costumed characters.
Indian holiday, Diwali, at Eola Road Branch Oct. 15
The Eola Road Branch in Aurora will be illuminated from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15! The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) invites you to our annual Festival of Lights celebration to honor the traditional Indian holiday, Diwali. There will be activities for the whole family, a special dance performance, treats, and colorful displays. Attendees will be a part of the celebration and better understand Diwali.
Halloween sugar-free choice available at Batavia Library
Halloween lurks around the corner, when little ghosts and werewolves will be on the prowl for treats, and Batavia residents might be looking for healthier goodies to share. The Batavia Public Library is offering a sugar-free choice to hand out to trick-or-treaters this year. This Halloween, you can give the treat of reading and exploration with All Hallows’ Read coupons.
Oak Lawn toddler goes home after nearly 3 years in the hospital
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago family is celebrating a big homecoming Tuesday, as a toddler boy headed home for the first time in his life. "He’s two years and 10 months, and he’s been in a hospital since he's been born. We’ve been waiting for this a long time, and it’s kind of surreal that it’s happening," said Maggie Sladick, Occupational Therapist, La Rabida Children's Hospital.
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
Orland Park neighbors complain about noisy playground, respond with 'vulgar' music
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - In Orland Park, a dispute two years in the making between a school district and homeowners is raging. It started in spring 2020 when School District 135 installed a new playground and put in noisy instruments for the kids. The homeowners who live directly behind the...
Kiwanis Club of Aurora’s new 2022-2023 leadership
Culver’s CurderBurger is back!
CHICAGO — Cheese-lovers will have something to celebrate beginning Wednesday, October 12: the limited-time return of Culver’s April-Fool’s-Joke-turned-reality CurderBurger. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain first tempted patrons with the CurderBurger on October 15, 2021, also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The single day event helped 20% of its restaurants break sales records, and most locations […]
cityofdekalb.com
Trick-or-Treat Hours Announced
Trick-or-treat hours have been set for the City of DeKalb. Trick-or-treating will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. Happy Halloween!
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Rev. James Beath, 69
Rev. James D. Beath, 69, associate pastor of Divine Savior Parish in Norridge and formerly an assistant pastor at St. Barbara Parish in Brookfield, died Sept. 29, 2022. Father Beath was born on Sept. 3, 1953, in Chicago. He attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago, Niles College in Niles and the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein.
Lindblom Academy teacher struggling to find supplies for popular cooking class turns to GoFundMe
CHICAGO (CBS) -- At one South Side school, there's a big demand for a cooking class, but there's not enough money to pay for it. So one teacher is raising money so students can learn the art of cooking, and make meals for themselves.It's a much-needed class, since Lindblom Math and Science Academy is not only in a food desert in West Englewood, but 70% of students are on a free or reduced lunch program.Teacher Paul DeRonne said that means many students have not grown up in homes with the resources or knowledge to cook, and he wanted to help...
napervillelocal.com
Fireplace, Swimming Pool, Koi Ponds Charm Near Downtown Naperville
This amazing Naperville home features amenities that are tailored to make each season comfy and luxurious. In winter, you can curl up with a good book in front of a floor-to-ceiling fireplace surrounded by wide windows that reveal views of your lovely natural surroundings. At the end of the day, you can have fun in your game room or relax in the master bedroom beneath a skylight that gazes up at the stars.
starvedrock.media
Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver
A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
All aboard! Beloved suburban restaurant The Choo Choo reopens
DES PLAINES, Ill. —There’s a bit of nostalgia making a comeback in suburban Des Plaines. The beloved The Choo Choo restaurant has finally reopened. The Choo Choo may be a small restaurant on a suburban corner – but it’s a special place for generations of train lovers. The restaurant closed two years after the owner […]
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students overjoyed with Blue the macaw back home
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Students and staff at Homewood-Flossmoor High School rolled out the welcome mat Tuesday for a beloved parrot that got loose.Blue the macaw has been part of the family at Homewood-Flossmoor for years. After he got out, word of mouth and a report from CBS 2's Marybel González this past Friday night helped bring him back.González returned to the school and met Blue on Tuesday.The mood in the classroom for the school's ZooBot zoology and botany program was much different Tuesday than it was last week when we reported on the search for blue. Students on Tuesday...
