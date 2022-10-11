ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL draft: 4 top prospects who could go No. 1 overall

By Natalie Miller
For most NFL teams, the questions about draft position and pick selections doesn’t come around until mid-December

But for the teams that are already staring at abysmal records, it’s a harsh reality they must consider in the near future.

With those teams and fan bases in mind, who looks to be the current favorite atop this year’s draft board?

The best overall player in the country? The top signal-caller?

Here are three top prospects, and one surprise candidate, for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft:

Alabama QB Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhxYY_0iVBwTLC00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner should unquestionably be in the mix for next year’s top pick, thanks to last year’s stellar campaign, and what we’ve seen so far this season.

Young has lit up the scoreboards time and time again, tossing 61 touchdowns to just 10 interceptions since the start of last season. His record during that stretch is a ridiculous 18-2, with one of those losses coming in the national title game.

Young is incredibly efficient with the football, posting a quarterback rating of 172.5 while dominating in a passing-favored offense. He’s been the most dominant of all the quarterbacks in this class up to this point, and continues to live up to the hype he’s created for himself.

While there are sure to be valid questions regarding his size and durability, it’s hard to look past all the other attributes Young brings to the table. He has possibly the quickest release of any of the other quarterbacks in this class, is dynamic on his feet, can make off-angle throws while on the move, is deadly accurate, and has a clear understanding of how to dissect a defense while executing a complex offense.

There will be spirited debate about this year’s QB1 slot, but Young should be locked into that conversation, which should have him among the top candidates to go No. 1 overall next April.

Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFmLz_0iVBwTLC00
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

If you polled any number of football analysts asking for the top overall player in college football right now, Anderson Jr. would likely be the consensus.

Anderson has been nothing but a force since stepping out on the field for the Crimson Tide, wracking up a ridiculous 29.5 sacks in 2.5 seasons, including his 17.5 total last season, which he will very likely break in 2022.

Dynamic, powerful, and intelligent, Anderson plays with a burst that hasn’t been seen since Myles Garrett came out of Texas A&M in 2017. He’s consistently dominating double-teams, and must be accounted for at all times. His combination of power, burst, and an elite pass-rushing toolbox makes him a nightmare for any offensive tackle, and that’s not likely to change once he transitions to the NFL.

Playing at a program like Alabama doesn’t hurt either, as defensive players under Nick Saban’s tutelage have an incredible track record at the next level. Combining Anderson’s loaded skill set with that kind of pro-ready preparation and development should make him the first non-quarterback off the board next year.

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPIDQ_0iVBwTLC00
(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

It shouldn’t be a surprise that quarterbacks make up most of this list, as teams picking at No. 1 are usually lacking at the most important position in football. Combine that with the fact that this looks to be an extremely strong class, and you’ve got a recipe for having multiple candidates for the No. 1 overall pick.

Stroud is sure to be among them, thanks to a well-rounded skill set, and a track record of success against top competition.

A physically gifted passer who also shines in the athleticism department, Stroud has shades of Ryan Tannehill in his game. His arm is powerful if just shy of elite, and he’s shown the maturity and football intelligence to dissect a defense at the highest level of college football. He should have few problems transitioning to the NFL, already showcasing gifts that could make him a top-level passer.

While there may be questions about his footwork and, perhaps unfairly, Ohio State’s lackluster track record of QB success at the next level, Stroud should still be a top-five lock, and a potential No. 1 pick.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxSNj_0iVBwTLC00
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

When you look at the stat sheet, the inclusion of Richardson on this list may be a head-scratcher. He’s had his share of struggles this season, throwing just five touchdown passes to seven interceptions, doing most his damage as a runner.

That said, box-score scouting isn’t worth much come draft time, and Richardson has some otherworldly traits that will have NFL scouts standing on the table for him come April.

If his erratic play as a passer continues throughout the season, it would be a risky swing to take him No. 1 overall. That said, there’s something to be said for his glimpses of brilliance and rare skills. It’s easy to wonder if the play-calling at Florida isn’t ideal for someone who compares to an early Cam Newton, considering he’s carried the ball only six times in his last two games. Richardson’s rare athleticism, elite arm, and ability to make crucial plays on third down are something teams will covet come draft season.

Richardson won’t be the first polarizing quarterback prospect with boom-or-bust potential, as Justin Herbert and Josh Allen come to mind from recent years. Those passers quickly developed into superstars at the next level, and Richardson has the traits to be a similar success story in the right situation.

If teams want to hit on the next Allen, Newton, or Herbert, Richardson simply must be a part of that conversation at No. 1 overall.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
