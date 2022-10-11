Blake Shelton to Leave ‘The Voice’ After Season 23

Blake Shelton has revealed that the next season of The Voice will be his last.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” said Shelton in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Shelton added, “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages to pull off a live show twice a week.”

Shelton was one of the four original coaches on The Voice, along with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine, when it premiered on NBC in 2011. Green left the show after season 5, and Aguilera left after Season 10, while Levine remained through season 16 before leaving the show in 2019.

Throughout his tenure as a coach, Shelton has eight wins from his team, and 15 artists who he’s coached had songs hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

Joining Shelton during his last season on the show will be new coaches Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan, alongside returning coach Kelly Clarkson and host Carson Daly for season 23.

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani,” continued Shelton in his statement. ”I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

He added, “Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches, and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you.”

